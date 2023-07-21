Oil Theft: NAF Bombs Illegal Refinery In Rivers

The Nigerian Airforce has reportedly conducted an air strike on an illegal oil refining site at Dariama Village, in River State.

The Navy conducted the airstrikes through Operation Delta Safe, as part of a military onslaught against crude oil thieves and their illegal refineries.

The site is approximately 20 kilometers southwest of Abonnema and 50 kilometers southwest of Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

A military analyst and Bureau Chief for DefenceTimesNG media, Deji Adesogan, revealed the development on Friday via a tweet on his personal Twitter handle: @DejiAdesogan.

It was, hot possible to get a confirmation from the Director of Public Relations & Information (DOPRI), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, as of the time of filing the report.

Adesogan tweeted: “NAF AIR STRIKE DESTROYS ILLEGAL REFINERY NEAR DARIAMA IN RIVERS STATE

“Onslaught against crude oil thieves and their illegal refineries came under the intense firepower of the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe. The Airstrike, which was intelligence-driven, took out an illegal oil refining site situated at Dariama Village, a locality about 20 Kilometers Southwest of Abonnema and 50 Kilometers Southwest of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“It is important to note that this illegal site was observed to be active with tanks and reservoirs filled with suspected illegal refined products. The air strike yet again reaffirms the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria towards eradicating the activities of oil thieves and illegal oil bunkers.”