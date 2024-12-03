Oil Theft: ‘Multi-Phase Transfer Technology’ll Tackle Menace’

Share

A former acting Managing Director, Belemaoil Producing Limited, Engineer Sunday Babalola, has urged the Federal Government to use multiphase transfer technology to tackle oil theft in Nigeria.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he stated that the technology was not only modern but effective and efficient in addressing crude oil theft.

He stated that though it is a pleasant development that oil theft was declining, more strategies should be adopted to totally stop the menace.

Executive Secretary, the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, while speaking at a recent roundtable with Civil Society Organisation in Abuja, said either 7.68 million barrels of crude oil were either stolen or lost in 2023.

According to NEITI’s data on crude lifting, in 2023, 534.159 million barrels were lifted, compared to 482.07 million barrels in 2022 and 551 million barrels in 2021.

Orji said: “On oil theft and crude losses, a total of 7.68 million barrels of crude were either stolen or lost in 2023, representing a significant drop of 79% (29.02 million barrels) compared to 36.69 million barrels either stolen or lost in 2022.”

Babalola, a retired Director of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) now the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), said using the multi-phase technology would make useless products stolen by thieves.

Babalola said: “It is good news that oil theft is reducing. A lot of companies are already taking action to reduce it. Part of the action is to do multiphase transfer of crude, gas and water so that people are not able to tap into those pipelines.

Some are doing trucking, some are barging. All these things are to reduce access of people who tap into those pipelines.

“Multiphase technologies are there today that can be used to measure up and account for production. If we apply those technologies, let us change everywhere we are trying to do transfer clean crude through pipeline to multi-faced transmission of crude oil, gas and water.

“It will definitely reduce because the product thieves will be taking will be useless to them. It will be under high pressure and it will be useless to thieves. Many companies are already going in that direction.”

The petrochemical engineer decried the revenue losses caused by oil thieves to the nation. He opined that substantially reducing or stopping oil theft would increase revenue to the government for governance, infrastructural provision, human capital development and other governance activities.

According to him, there will be more foreign direct investment (FDI) when crude oil theft is addressed as multinational oil companies will find the country more attractive for investment.

Babalola said: “Reduction of crude theft means more revenue for the country and stabilization of Nigeria’s foreign exchange. When you reduce crude oil theft, you have more volume to sell, you have more forex and when you have more forex, the nation’s forex inflow will increase and be better.

“Again when you reduce the theft of crude oil, investors will be willing to come. They are running away because of insecurity and crude oil theft. When that is done, investors will be willing to come and when they come, they will bring their money.

“That is additional forex that is coming into the country. It is called foreign direct investments (FDI). When you have more of that, the pressure on Nigeria will definitely reduce, and that will affect spiral inflation. We also will get more things done better. There are other things you can do in the economy.”

While commending FG and security agencies for measures taken so far to reduce the menace, he also called on them to intensify efforts to eradicate crude oil stealing.

He stated that dutiful security personnel should be commended and appreciated while compromised ones should be redeployed. He also suggested the rejiging of the security architecture so that security men that have stayed long should be transferred to prevent compromise and loss of efficiency.

He further said law investigative and prosecutorial agencies should be encouraged to improve on their performances. He noted that their roles were key to the success of the anti-crude fight.

Babalola said: “There is also a need to improve security. Our security agencies should increase their surveillance activities. If there are bad eggs among the security architecture, they should be fished out and treated according to the law while the good ones should be encouraged and motivated.

“The President can also rejig the security network, change those who have been there for many years and bring new people. The new ones should be monitored closely. That is why we have many security agencies.

“We have The Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI), Department of State Services, (DSS) or State Security Service (SSS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigeria Police Force.

They should be monitoring each other. They should collaborate to enhance security but not to collaborate to be compromised.” Quote: of crude oil were lifted in 2023, compared to 482.07 million barrels in 2022 and 551 million barrels in 2021.

Share

Please follow and like us: