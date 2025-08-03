Oil Theft: Match Security Efforts With Justice HEDA Urges Senate

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has urged the Senate to complement its efforts to tackle oil theft by holding International Oil Companies (IOCs), particularly Shell and Eni, accountable for decades of environmental degradation, economic sabotage, and human rights violations in the Niger Delta.

Reacting to the recent meeting between the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Crude Oil Theft and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, HEDA, in a statement on Sunday by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, welcomed the renewed legislative focus on oil-related crimes but insisted that justice must extend beyond local theft.

“While we commend the Senate for stepping up collaboration with security agencies to tackle oil theft, the deeper and more enduring theft is the environmental and economic plunder by IOCs. Companies like Shell and Eni are attempting to quietly exit Nigeria’s onshore operations by divesting assets without taking responsibility for the massive devastation they have caused. That is unacceptable,” Suraju said.

The Senate Committee, led by Senator Ned Nwoko, recently stressed the need for enhanced intelligence sharing and stronger coordination with security agencies to safeguard Nigeria’s oil infrastructure. However, HEDA maintains that protecting oil assets is only part of the equation.

“Justice for Niger Delta residents cannot be achieved through police action alone. If the Senate truly wants to end economic sabotage, it must also confront the longstanding impunity of oil multinationals who have operated for decades with little regard for the environment or the people,” Suraju added.

HEDA recalled its ongoing campaign against the hasty divestment by IOCs, having petitioned Nigerian authorities and international accountability institutions to demand the remediation of polluted sites and compensation for affected communities. These demands, it noted, were reiterated in 2023 and 2024 following international legal rulings against Shell, but domestic enforcement remains inadequate.

“It’s time for the Nigerian Senate to show the same urgency in enforcing environmental justice as it is demonstrating in curbing oil theft. Communities in Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, and beyond continue to bear the health, economic, and ecological consequences of oil extraction. They must not be abandoned again,” Suraju emphasized.

According to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigeria lost over 353 million barrels of crude oil valued at approximately $25.7 billion to theft between 2002 and 2025. HEDA urged the Senate to also investigate the unquantified losses stemming from pollution, displacement, and corporate irresponsibility.

“This is a defining moment. The Senate must rise above politics and protect the dignity and rights of the people. Shell and Eni must not be allowed to walk away without cleaning up their mess. Anything less is an injustice,” Suraju concluded.