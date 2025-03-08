Oil Theft: HOSTCON Hails Nwoko’s Appointment As C’ttee Chairman

Share

Youths from the Host Communities Producing Oil, Gas and Pipeline impacted states under the auspices of Youth Council Of Nigeria (HOSTCON) have hailed the appointment of the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State, Ned Nwoko, on his appointment as the Chairman, Senate Ad- Hoc Committee on Crude Oil Theft.

HOSTCON described the appointment as a game-changer for the entire oil and gas value chain in the nation’s oil industry.

The Youth Council, under the leadership of the National President, Emmanuel Fiawei Pathfinder, in a statement issued via electronic mail on Friday, maintained that the Ned Nwoko-led Committee will salvage the nation’s oil and gas sector and the economic woes of the country.

“It can never be business as usual for the saboteurs, both locally and internationally, because he has already hit the ground running, and Nigerians will see what has never happened in the fight against oil and gas thieves no matter who they are.

“As a round peg in a round hole, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Crude Oil Theft and other related matters.

“His underground strategies will take these thieves by storm and surprise, and this would usher in lasting solutions in curbing the menace of crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering activities in the creeks of Niger Delta region.

“Senator Ned Nwoko, we know, is a man of courage and master strategist, who has all it takes to rid the oil and gas sector of this ugly menace of sabotage by some persons who have over the years stolen our common patrimony for their self aggrandizement.

“We must say that Senator Ned Nwoko, a son of the Niger Delta understands the region so deeply and has broad knowledge about the nefarious activities of these plunders of our national wealth, and knows how to marshal out his strategies to change the ugly narrative in the oil and gas sector.

” His appointment is highly welcomed by all and sundry and due to his pedigree and sagacity as a patriotic, detribalized, and true Nigerian leader who has distinguished himself in serving the nation.

“We also want to assure Nigerians that Senator Ned Nwoko’s 100 days in this saddle will reduce oil theft and would be resounding and reverberating because we have seen the handwriting already, and that it would bring about a stupendous growth and development of the oil and gas sector in no distant time as he had already commenced the job by leading a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa.

“He is seeking a partnership with the military to curb the menace and has also set up and inaugurated a surveillance team for overt and covert oversight on oil facilities and institutions.

“Interestingly, the committee has called for strengthening of intelligence-sharing mechanisms, surveillance operations and fostering of seamless inter-agency collaboration to dismantle the complex networks behind crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region and across the international borders.

“Recently, he affirmed the committee’s unwavering commitment and sense of patriotism in its resolve to implement watertight policies, deploy cutting-edge security technology, and ensure that those who undermine the national wealth are held accountable.

“He also said that the task at hand transcends revenue protection; it is about securing the future, bolstering economic resilience and creating an environment conducive for national progress.

“We want Nigerians to be confident in Senator Ned Nwoko because his track record is based on his background as an international criminal lawyer.

“He has the expertise to ensure these thieves are brought to book, and his solid performance on the floor of the Senate and impact on his senatorial district is amazing as he has moved numerous life-changing motions.

“We at HOSTCON, being the most critical umbrella body that is the ears, eyes, strength, energy and heart beat of the nation’s oil and gas producing communities in the creeks as well the strength and the life-wire of the nation’s economy will partner with the 10th Senate under the leadership of Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON CON, through the Chairman of the Senate Add-Hoc Committee on Crude Oil Theft, Sen Ned Nwoko, to join hands together for us to foster a collective responsibility and salvage the economy of our dear country,” the statement read.

