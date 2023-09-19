Oil Theft: Group backs Tantita on surveillance in Niger Delta

A group, Niger Delta Development Agenda (NDDA), has said stakeholders in the region are satisfied with oil pipeline surveillance and protection by Tantita Security Services Ltd. Based on this, the group objected to the move by an unnamed ex-agitator from Ondo State to scuttle the renewed surveillance contract to Tantita despite its accomplishments in surveillance and security. Decrying the ulterior motive behind the cancellation of Tantita’s contract, the group said Tantita succeeded in stopping an international oil cartel that smuggle stolen crude oil out of the country to waiting buyers, who stormed the Ondo creeks with big oceangoing vessels.

The group, in a statement by its chairman, Chief Ezekiel Ugedi, Secretary, Efemena Ejomafuvweand Publicity Secretary, Orighomisan Ezekiel, said Tantita had succeeded where the ex-Ondo agitator failed. According to the statement, Tantita is trying to spread the sanity to Bayelsa and Rivers, hence, the uproar from the collaborating abettors, who mouth directives from their sponsors. The statement read in part: “Tantita destruction of illegal crude refining camps that dotted the landscape of Rivers State, is responsible for the clearance of the smug from atmosphere in the state. “Almost all communities were involved in the illegal crude business.

“They were financed by the big oil thieves. Hence, it was easy for culprits to evade arrest. “The oil thieves also enjoyed the support of a handful of law enforcement agents, they gave them protection and never brought them to book. “The same oil cartels also tried to use host communities by sponsoring protests on their behalf as it was in the case in Koko, Delta State. “Some renegades in Koko community recently took to the streets in support of the nefarious activities of a notorious local oil baron operating in the community.” Alleging that the cartel offered large sums of money to the community to agitate and fight dirty, on their behalf, said the noise emanating from Bayelsa and Rivers state is a ruse to divert attention from the illegal refineries that still operate in parts of both states.