Oil Theft: Fubara Accuses Military Of Attacking Rivers Contractors

Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State has called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, to issue a warning to some army officers in the state who have a history of targeting road-building contractors.

Governor Fubara who made the call when he hosted Lt. Gen. Lagbaja at the Government House in Port Harcourt, said the suspected officers were affiliated with a certain corporation in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA.

According to the statement made available to New Telegraph by his Chief Press Secretary, Boniface Onyedi, the governor said he had attempted to settle the issue without success due to the officers’ personal stake in the outcome.

The Governor, however, noted that his administration was making every effort to stop the state’s unlawful oil bunkering.

The statement reads, “I’m saying this because there is this road we are constructing somewhere in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni and each time the contractor approaches this particular company and plead that they should allow them to go ahead with our job, the military will always come and attack our contractors.”

The governor cited illegal oil bunkering as a significant issue in the state and claimed that because the military and leading oil companies were involved, the illegal industry was flourishing.

However, he claimed that some Nigerian Army officers may have committed fraud in various areas of the Ahoada East and Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Areas of the State.

Lt. Gen. Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, thanked the governor for his ongoing assistance, intervention, and cooperation with the army to carry out its operations, which have promoted peace and stability in the state, during his speech. He said he was in Port Harcourt as part of his tour of the formations and units under his command after taking office.

Lt. Gen. Lagbaja, meanwhile, has advised army officers and soldiers against working together with economic saboteurs involved in oil theft, kidnappers, and other criminal elements, branding them as enemies of the country.

He claimed that the Army was going through a complete transition and that the Federal Government was concentrating on security, economic recovery, and infrastructure development. As a result, he said, soldiers must play their part by maintaining a firm hold on the oil industry.

This was said by Lagbaja while he was on a Friday visit to the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt to inaugurate various projects.

Among the initiatives he started were the 6 Division Engineering Regiment, the Ordnance Tailoring Factory, the 46 Engineering Bedroom RSM Accommodation, the GAR RSM Accommodation, 10 gunboats and vehicles, the Remodelled NYSC Lodge, and the 6 Division Reception. He also laid the foundation for a 6 Division shopping centre and signalled the start of “Operation Still Water III.”

While addressing men and officers of the division at the 29 Battalion parade ground, the COAS further warned troops against indulging in any form of illicit activity.

In the war against oil theft in the state and the Niger Delta area generally, he praised the soldiers for their accomplishments thus far but urged them not to rest on their laurels because there was still more to be done.

Lagbaja said that the 6 Division’s Anti-Bunkering Unit had achieved a great deal of success, citing praise and reports from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited regarding increased crude oil output in 2023.

Another development is that Governor Fubara has promised the state’s citizens that he will continue to encourage the expansion of all sports in the state and make them appealing in an effort to divert misguided adolescents from crime.

When players from the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club, champions of the Louis Edem International Basketball Championship, presented him with their laurel at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, Fubara provided the guarantee.

This was said in a statement that his media assistant, Boniface Onyedi, distributed to journalists on Friday night.

According to the governor, the team was given assistance, but they were also required to work hard and maintain discipline in order to win the trophy and demonstrate to the rest of the world that they were the greatest in their profession.