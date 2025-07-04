Oil Theft: FG, PINL Intensify Fight

The Niger Delta region is currently undergoing a revolution of sorts in oil and gas pipeline protection and safety.

The ongoing efforts to drastically reduce the damages by crude oil theft, who put their interest over the nation’s interest is yielding dividends. Not too long ago, it used to be very easy for oil thieves to attack oil pipelines and siphon crude oil unchallenged.

The more they stole and became stupendously rich at the country’s detriment, the more they raised their game, acquiring better equipment to cause greater damages.

These economic saboteurs are currently being checked by the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, the pipeline surveillance company in charge of pipeline security in the Eastern Corridor at the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

The group’s activities have greatly impacted the Niger Delta by reducing pipeline vandalism, a major contributor to the pollution of the region’s environment and a drag on the nation’s economy, it is affect drastically her inability to meet her daily oil production quota bother for local consumption and import.

Engagement

At a stakeholders engagements meeting a few days ago in Port Harcourt, Dr Akpos Mezeh, the Community Relations Consultant of PINL, pledged that the company will deepen its engagement with stakeholders to secure the pipelines, and check the activities of oil thieves.

The meeting, which was convened for Rivers, Abia and Imo communities, was aimed at reviewing the operations of the company on the Trans Niger Pipeline TNP.

Mezie also noted that there has been near zero infractions on the Trans Niger Pipeline, TNP, and thereby increasing crude oil production and increasing Nigeria’s revenue.

According to him, “collectively, we have been able to achieve near zero infractions on the pipelines that we have been mandated to secure and the implication is that we are experiencing uninterrupted operations in the Trans Niger Pipeline, TNP, crude oil production from the fields are flowing without interruption.”

Commendation

Also speaking at the stakeholders meeting, the Director of Energy Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, commended PINL for going after oil thieves and securing the country’s pipelines.

He said that anyone found guilty of illegal bunkering activities would be prosecuted and imprisoned, appealing to stakeholders and community leaders to advise their children and youths to desist from pipeline vandalism.

Flag-Amachree, who was represented by Young Harry Amakiri, noted that the Office of the National Security Adviser has already prosecuted over 100 individuals involved in these criminal activities.

Amachree said: “We want to plead with you to talk to our brothers, we all know these persons involved in these acts. Talk them out of these, it would help, because the business is not as usual as before, it has changed.

“As I’m talking to you, more than 100 persons have been prosecuted, who you are doesn’t matter, even though you are a general in the army, you are a military personnel, whatever you are, if you are found guilty, you are going in for it,” he warned.

Connivance

Also speaking, the Head of Field Operations for the Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL, Engineer Akponine Omojevwe, cautioned sub-contractors against connivance and employment of personnel without proper background checks and due diligence.

Omokevwe said: “The problem we are still having here is connivance, that’s why I want to talk to the PINL sub-contractor to be careful.

“For PINL ratings to be going up, you their subcontractors need to be carrying out your jobs effectively and as your employments are being made from the communities, please before you employ, carry out due diligence because most times you will suffer for it.’

Scholarship award

At the event, the management of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, approved a total of 646 scholarships and other packages for the 215 communities along the Trans Niger Pipeline TNP.

PINL’s Community Relations Executive, Seriaki Alamieseigha, who announced the scholarship and other packages, disclosed ongoing strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening community relations, security of the local people and empowering of women.

He said: “The management has approved scholarship for three persons per community bringing the total to 645 persons across board and it is to take effect immediately.

“Also, management has partnered with the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, in building a facility to address challenges with regards to investigations and prosecution across the Trans Niger Pipeline, TNP.

Also there is a proposal for a skill acquisition designed for women underway”. He noted that the company’s collaboration with the host communities have led to significant boost in oil production and called for increased synergy.

“I thank you for this collaborative effort to boost oil production in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. With your collaboration and with your effort, we’ve been able to see economic growth in the nation,” he added.

Illegal bunkering

Also speaking, the Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri hailed PINL for regular engagement with host communities and discouraging the youths from engaging in illegal bunkering.

The Minister, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Host Communities, Julius Eddie, acknowledged that the efforts of PINL has boosted oil production in the country and also earned the Ministry several high profile recognitions.

He said, “I want to encourage you, what you are doing for the host communities and for the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a win to all of us.

“Today, because of the solutions you have proffered, illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta, popularly known as kpofire has tremendously reduced in the region.”