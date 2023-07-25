Oil Theft: Evaluating stakeholders’ stance on destroying evidence

In the recent past, there have been exploits in intercepting tools used in crude stealing and arresting suspected oil thieves. These commendable feats were done by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, security agencies, and Tantita Security Services Limited, a private security and surveillance agency, operated by a former Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemukpolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

However, stakeholders have condemned the destruction or burning of the intercepted vessels, wellhead and other equipment used by the oil thieves in their illicit and nefarious acts.

October 2022 interception

The Nigerian Navy in conjunction with other security agencies that constitute the joint task force known as Operation Delta Safe, on Monday October 10, 2022, at about 3 pm, set ablaze a vessel engaged in oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The vessel, MT Deino, was arrested and handed over to the navy four days earlier by TSSL. About 600 to 650 cubic metres of illegally lifted crude oil in five compartments was said to be on board the 87-metre long ocean-going vessel with registration number L85 B9.50 at the time it was arrested. The vessel was allegedly pumping oil from Chevron (CNL) oil pipeline.

Ex-CDF defends burning

The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, had defended the burning of the vessel and said it was in line with “the rules of engagement.”

The General said the vessel was caught in the act and security agents subsequently set the “instrument of operation” ablaze. According to him, there was no need for investigation on such.

July 11, 2023

Also, it was reported on July 11, 2023, that security operatives of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, set ablaze a vessel carrying barrels of stolen crude oil in the Escravos area of Delta State that was intercepted by TSSNL.

The vessel was said to have been set ablaze by a military helicopter, in collaboration with TSSNL. Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) Garba Deen Muhammad, gave details of the vessel.

Muhammad said: “Following the receipt of credible intelligence, a private security contract engaged by NNPCL Limited, Messrs. Tantita Security Services, intercepted a suspicious vessel with a cargo of crude oil on board on July 7, 2023. The vessel, MT Tura II (IMO number 6620462), owned by a Nigerian Registered Company, HOLAB Maritime Services Limited, with Registration Number RC813311, was heading to Cameroun with the cargo on board when it was apprehended at an offshore location (Latitude: 5.8197194477543235, Longitude: 4.789002723991871, with the captain and crew members on board. Preliminary investigations revealed that the crude oil cargo on board was illegally sourced from a well jacket offshore Ondo State, Nigeria.

Reactions by stakeholders

Reacting to the series of destructions, a former President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Mr Eric Omare, said the destruction of one of the intercepted vessels was an unlawful act. He said: “Obviously, the destruction of the vessel used for illegal bunkering is unlawful, injurious to the environment, and deserves condemnation.

There is no justification for it and the Federal Government may face legal action to pay damages for the destruction of the aquatic life of the people around the place where they destroyed the vessel.” Chair of the Centre of Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, (CHURAC), Alaowei Cleric, who took up the matter when the military burnt a confiscated MT. Deima vessel, last year condemned the action.

He said: “It is condemnable; one of the reasons NNPCL has chosen to engage private companies to secure the pipelines is the environmental despoliation by the economic saboteurs. In fact, the security agents, who destroyed that vessel, have committed grave environmental degradation. “NNPCL and the Defence Headquarters should call the military to order before they further abuse the environment with impunity. We will not hesitate to take remedial action against NNPCL and the security agencies should there be any repeat of this grievous act. Destruction of proceeds of crime may sabotage Tompolo’s efforts in ridding the Niger Delta region of oil theft. NNPCL and the military hierarchy should, therefore, caution the security agents guiding the nation’s oil facilities in the region.”

Environmental activists decry burning

Responding to the burning of the vessel with about 800,000 litres of stolen crude oil, Executive Director of the International Climate Change Development Initiative, Olumide Idowu, said the burning of the vessel “is actually jeopardising the source of drinking water and agricultural irrigation, and this contamination can also affect our aquatic ecosystem and disrupt the balance of plants and animals in our population.”

Destruction unacceptable

HOMEF Executive Director, Ninmong Bassey, in a statement by HOMEF Media and Communication Lead, Kome Odhomor, regretted that while the Niger Delta burns on account of gas flaring, oil spills and other forms of pollution, the burning of seized oil vessels is adding insult to injury. Bassey noted that the incident also confirmed the fact that Nigeria did not know the amount of crude oil that leaves the shores of the country on a daily basis. He decried the disregard for the environment and human lives considering the manner the vessel was destroyed with allegedly no attempt to comply with international best practices. He said: “One drop of crude oil contaminates 25 litres of water. Imagine what 800,000 barrels of crude oil would do. It means the destruction of fisheries and livelihoods. It also means directly poisoning our people. It is shocking and unacceptable. HOMEF believes the significance of the bombing of the vessel is the indication to the people that authorities care little about their safety and that of the environment. “The drama that unfolded regarding the seized and bombed vessel is extremely disturbing. Destroying a vessel loaded with 800,000 barrels of crude oil should be taken as a new low in the demonstration of wastefulness on the part of those who should be watching over the nation’s resources. The entire episode requires urgent investigation. “Why would anyone blow up a vessel and dump 800,000 barrels of oil into the environment? If that volume of crude is correct, this must be one of the largest volumes of crude oil spilt in one incident. “Our security men are often seen protecting pollution such as gas flares and rotten pipelines and stripping communities of their dignity. In this incident, they have demonstrated utter disregard to our constitutional right to a safe environment.” HOMEF sees the destruction as barbaric and a major contributor to ongoing pollution A retired Assistant Director (Intelligence and Investigation) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Dennis Amachree, said the destruction of the vessel may be an attempt to shield oil cabals. Amachree said: “We have been advocating for the inclusion of private security companies in the security architecture of the country. Government security agents, all put together are not up to a million strong. “But, private security guards alone are almost two million across the country. These can serve as the eyes and ears of government security agents, and could be first responders to security and safety incidents.” However, a former Commissioner of Police in FCT, Lawrence Alobi, argued that the authorities involved in the destruction of the vessel may have derived their power from existing guidelines/rules of engagement. Alobi said: “Of course, it’s an offence. Normally, maybe the law could have taken its process. But they decided to take action by actually destroying the vessel; so, maybe they don’t want the vessel to come again. Usually, the law ought to have taken its course. “Maybe they have assessed the situation; I cannot just say it is right, or wrong. I felt they must have assessed the situation and thought what is right is what they might have done. “I think it must be based on professional behaviour that they say, ‘ok, this is the only way out.’

Group faults military

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Centre for Human Rights and AntiCorruption Crusade, Alaowei Cleric, in a statement by the group, said the military lacked constitutional rights to set ablaze an intercepted crude-laden vessel. He said: “Setting fire on the arrested vessel Is condemnable: We call for probe. Rather than resorting to setting the vessel ablaze, the military should have discharged the crude oil contents to the NNPCL and carried out further investigations into the matter. “We are surprised that the military rather than discharging the contents to the NNPC Limited and arresting the vessel to carry out their investigation has chosen to destroy the evidence of the alleged crime. “Those who destroyed the ship rather than using legal means to enforce the law, we believe have something they know.

NNPCL’s position on vessel burning

NNPCL, in the statement titled: Private Security Contractors Intercept 800,000 litre capacity vessel with stolen crude oil, defended burning of vessels. Muhammad said destroying vessels involved in transporting stolen crude oil wa of paramount importance as a strong deterrent. He said: “There was no valid documentation for the vessel or the crude oil cargo onboard at the time of the arrest. Further investigation into the activities of the vessel at the NNPCL Ltd, Command and Control Centre also revealed that the vessel has been operating in stealth mode for the last 12 years. “The last reported location of the vessel was Tin Can Port in July 2011. Details of this arrest and the outcomes of the investigation were escalated to the appropriate government authorities, upon which it was concluded to destroy the Vessel to serve as a strong warning and deterrent to all those participating in such illegal activities to cease and desist. “Destroying vessels involved in transporting stolen crude oil is of paramount importance as a strong deterrent. “The illegal trade of stolen crude oil not only inflicts significant economic losses on Nigeria and legitimate stakeholders in the oil industry, but also perpetuates a cycle of corruption, environmental devastation, and social instability. NNPCL Ltd assures Nigerians that we will sustain the momentum in the war against crude oil theft until it is brought to a halt.”

Lawmakers’ stance

The House of Representatives at its plenary urged the security agencies to desist from setting ablaze vessels laden with stolen crude oil. It also resolved to empanel an ad-hoc Committee to investigate the whereabouts of the 150,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil ladened in the recently burnt Vessel MT TURA in Escravos River, Warri, Delta State. The resolution followed the amendment of a motion titled “Need to Discourage the Destruction of Vessels Laden with Stolen Crude Oil with a View to Curbing Environmental Pollution in the Niger Delta Region”, moved by Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi. According to him, the most recent was the MT TURA II on Friday July 7, 2023 in the escravos river in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State. He said that the vessel MT TURA, an 800,000-tonne capacity vessel was at the time of arrest and destruction, laden with about 150,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil. “The said vessel was set ablaze by a joint team of Nigeria security forces and representatives of the NNPC Ltd. on 11h July 2023. “In October 2022, a vessel named MT DEIMA which was laden with 1500 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil, was also arrested and set ablaze in the Warri escravos river. “Setting ablaze stolen crude oil laden vessels will further destroy the well-endowed ecosystem of the Niger Delta region already ravaged by oil exploration.

Last line

“This act, if allowed to continue, will further affect the livelihood and the overall well-being of the Niger Delta people who have fishing as their main occupation.”