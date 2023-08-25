Oil Theft: Eight Ovens, 14 Reservoirs Destroyed In Delta –Army

The Army yesterday said troops on “anti-oil theft operations” discovered and destroyed eight ovens allegedly used for illegal refining of products by suspected economic saboteurs, as well as 14 storage reservoirs in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday, August 23.

A statement by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the storage facility contained stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally- refined Automotive Gas Oil (diesel). The statement read: “Troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army have continued to crack down on saboteurs of Nigeria’s oil sector in South South Nigeria.

“On 23 August 2023, troops conducting anti oil theft operations, responding to actionable intelligence swooped on an illegal oil refinery site in the general area of Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“During the operations, troops destroyed 8 active Ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

“The oil thieves fled the scene, on sighting the advancement of troops. The Illegal refining site was destroyed in-situ in line with extant guidelines of Operation Delta Safe. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals.

“Members of the public are please implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.”