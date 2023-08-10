Oil Theft: CSO Calls For Increased Funding Of NSCDC, Lauds CG Audi’s Leadership

The Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) has asked the Federal Government to address the escalating issue of oil theft and its detrimental effects on national resources and security.

The group advocated for improved funding for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp, (NSCDC) in order to prevent and effectively address this critical problem.

CPA in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Olufemi Lawson, also lauded the leadership of the NSCDC under Dr. Ahmed Audi, for the innovations and policies, which are now impacting positively, on the delivery of the mandate of the Corp.

The group said the issue of oil theft has become a pressing concern that threatens the economic stability and social well-being of Nigeria.

It said, “Criminal organizations and illicit networks are engaged in the illegal siphoning of crude oil, causing substantial revenue losses for the government and disrupting the lawful distribution of essential resources.

“These criminal activities have also been linked to environmental degradation, community unrest, and increased criminality in affected regions. CPA recognizes the pivotal role that the NSCDC and other Security agencies have been playing, in safeguarding our nation’s resources and security.

“However, these agencies are often hindered by inadequate funding, which restricts their capacity to carry out comprehensive investigations, implement effective deterrence strategies, and engage in community outreach to prevent oil theft.

“To address this pressing issue, the CPA hereby call upon the Federal Government, to allocate more resources to agencies that are involved in fighting oil theft, with a specific focus on enhancing their capabilities.

“Adequate funding will enable these agencies particularly the NSCDC, which is primarily mandated to protect Nigeria’s critical infrastructures, to invest in advanced technology, specialized training, and modern equipment to effectively counter oil theft.”

The Group also urged other security agencies to emulate the NSCDC by collaborating with relevant stakeholders, including local communities, the oil industry, and environmental organizations, to develop holistic strategies that address the root causes of oil theft and its associated challenges.

It encouraged the initiation of public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the negative impacts of oil theft and the importance of supporting law enforcement efforts to combat this menace.

“Finally, we wish to express our readiness in collaborating with security agencies, industry stakeholders, and the public to address the pressing issue of oil theft. We are advocating for increased funding for law enforcement agencies, as we aim to create a safer and more secure environment for our citizens, protect our national resources, and promote sustainable economic growth.”