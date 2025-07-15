Oil Theft: CDS Urges Community Ownership Of Natl Assets, Lauds PINL

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has called on host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) to take full ownership of national assets located within their areas and work collectively to safeguard them from oil thieves.

Represented by Navy Captain Lassie Audi Ozovehe at the monthly stakeholders’ engagement hosted by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) in Port Harcourt, the CDS emphasized that the impact of pipeline vandalism is felt most severely by the communities themselves.

“If you break a pipeline, the environmental and health hazards will affect the community more than the oil companies,” he said. “These assets are on your land. You benefit from them, so you must protect them.”

General Musa commended PINL for its exemplary efforts in pipeline surveillance and protection, particularly its record of zero infractions on the TNP, describing the feat as “commendable and worthy of emulation.”

At the meeting, traditional rulers and community representatives reaffirmed their commitment to supporting PINL and pledged to strengthen cooperation, enhance surveillance efforts, and promote peace and sustainable development in the region.

They also appealed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other stakeholders to address long-standing developmental and environmental concerns in oil-producing communities.

Chairman of the Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, Mene Suanu Timothy Baridam, decried the persistent environmental degradation caused by pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering, which he said had deepened poverty and food insecurity in the region.

Dr. Patricia Ogbonnaya, the Ada Ekpeye-Logbo of the Ekpeye Kingdom, urged International Oil Companies (IOCs) to stop gas flaring and called on PINL to help amplify the environmental and health concerns of host communities.

“We’re committed to ending illegal bunkering,” she said. “But oil companies must also take responsibility for the long-term impact of their operations.”

Speaking at the event, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager of Community and Stakeholder Relations for PINL, attributed the company’s success on the TNP to consistent engagement with host communities and a proactive operational strategy.

“Our success on the TNP is a direct result of strong collaboration with host communities, a clear operational vision, and the dedication of our ground teams,” Mezeh stated.

He added that PINL’s consistent salary payments, emphasis on staff safety, and swift dispute resolution mechanisms have helped reduce downtime and increased trust among stakeholders.

“Sustainable development of host communities remains central to our mission,” he emphasized.