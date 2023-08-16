Oil Theft: 144 incidences recorded in Nigeria in one week

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that a total of 144 oil theft incidences were recorded in Nigeria within a week. According to a post on its verified Twitter handle yesterday, it stated the incidences occurred in Delta, Imo, Rivers and Bayelsa State from August 5-11, 2023. It said: “From Ohaji Egbema in Imo State, Okoroma in Bayelsa State, Kogona in River State “Obodo Omadino in Delta, the war on crude oil theft is on and the industry-wide security collaboration continues to record remarkable progress.

“Between August 5-11, 2023, a total of 144 incidents were recorded 53 illegal refineries were discovered and destroyed in Degema and Igbudaya in River State, Imiringo in Bayelsa State and Ohaji Egbema in Imo State. 35 illegal connections were uncovered and are being repaired in Ohaji Egbema Imo state and Okoroma in Bayelsa State. “Eleven cases of vessels’ automatic identification system infractions were flagged using the NNPCL Maritime intelligence system and have been escalated to the Navy through the NNPCL incident management and reporting application. 8 cases of pipeline vandalism were reported especially in Ohaji Egbema in Imo State while 34 woode n boats conveying stolen boats and fetching crude oil from vandalised wellheads were seized in Obodo Omodoni in Delta, Kogana Emorhua in Rivers State and Ohaji Egbema in Imo State.

“Three cases of oil spill were recorded in Bayelsa State, 11 of these incidences were recorded in the deep blue water while 9 of these incidences were recorded in the Western region of Niger Delta, 87 in the central region while 37 cases took place in the Eastern part of the Niger Delta oil-producing region.” Meanwhile, prices of oil have continued to fall on sluggish Chinese economic figures coupled with fears that Beijing’s unexpected cut in key policy rates was not sufficiently substantial to rejuvenate the country’s sputtering post-pandemic recovery. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures fell by 54 cents to trade at $85.67 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also dipped by 74 cents to trade at $81.77.

Both benchmarks lost more than $1 earlier in the session. “Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of the OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, have helped to galvanise a rally in prices over the past seven weeks.

“However, China’s industrial output and retail sales data on Tuesday showed the economy slowed further last month, intensifying pressure on already faltering growth and prompting authorities to cut key policy rates to bolster economic activity. “China’s central bank made a marginal cut to interest rates after data that highlighted intensifying pressure on the economy, mainly from the property sector.