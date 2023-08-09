Oil theft: 122 Incidences recorded In one week –NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that 122 incidences of crude oil theft were recorded in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria in a week. It stated that 12 incidences were recorded in the deep blue water; seven were recorded in the western region of the Niger Delta, 80 were recorded in the Central Region and 23 occurred in the eastern region of the Niger Delta. This was contained in a video post on its official verified Twitter handle yesterday. It said: “From Okoroma in Bayelsa State to Okirikuru in Delta State, the war on crude oil theft is on and industry-wide security collaboration continues to receive remarkable success. “Between July 29 to August 4, 2023, a total of 122 were recorded. In Elem, Kalabari in Rivers State, an oil spill caused by a vandalised oil wellhead was uncovered. Here in Obodo Omadino in Delta State, a wooden boat was discovered, loading oil directly from the wellhead

