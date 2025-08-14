Oil Subsidy Removal Boosts Infrastructure Dev’t In Enugu – Mbah

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has credited the bold oil subsidy removal policy of President Bola Tinubu’s administration for enabling his government to finance major infrastructure projects across the state.

Speaking at the Government House, Enugu, during a courtesy visit by a federal government delegation led by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the governor said the policy freed up significant resources that are now being invested in critical sectors.

“For us in Enugu, we are able to accomplish all we promised our people during the campaign, thanks to the bold decision taken by President Bola Tinubu, which has freed up resources needed to execute humongous capital projects,” Mbah stated.

He outlined ongoing projects, including the construction of 7,000 classrooms, installation of 3,300 hospital beds, and the development of 2,000 hectares of 260 farm estates, one in each ward of the state.

Governor Mbah pledged continued support for the federal government’s policies, describing them as being in the best interest of Enugu people and the nation at large.

The minister’s visit was part of the 2-day Citizens’ Engagement Series in the South East geopolitical zone, aimed at strengthening collaboration between the federal and state governments while keeping citizens informed about ongoing reforms.