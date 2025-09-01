Oil: Stakeholder Advocates Tech Adoption For Sector’s Growth

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, DEEP Shores Energy Limited, Nneka Zainabu Obi, has called for more training and adoption of more technology to advance Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

She stated that the government and private companies needed to work hand in glove to ensure there is a proper engineering pipeline for upcoming generations to key into so that there would not be any gap. She spoke in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend.

She said: “The challenges in the oil and gas industry are quite a lot and I am sure other sectors and industries have a lot of challenges as well. But I will highlight a few in the oil and gas industry and try to suggest the solutions that I feel may be implemented to solve them.

“There is lack of true commitment on the part of contractors to ensure that the solution they are bringing to the customer is actually solving the problem. To address this problem there should be proper checks and investigations on the competence of the contractor to execute the job and resolve the issue, even if the contractor intends to use an expert to execute the job.

“There is also a lack of proper training and technology handed down from our socalled experts to ensure that we have technology needed to execute the job and the required equipment. The government and private companies need to work hand in hand to ensure we have a proper engineering pipeline for the upcoming generation to key into so that we don’t have any gap.”

Obi also decried that gas flaring has continued to be a problem in Nigeria and that country has resultantly lost a lot of revenue. She said: “It is a long road. So, it’s a give and take thing. We have to flare this gas. During the production process, we have extra gas that comes today.

So, for us to be able to extract that gas. At that point, because infrastructure to be able to capture that gas is not in place. “So, we can’t stop production of crude, because we already know, we have to keep going. Until we get to that point where infrastructure meetings need energy transition.

If you don’t have it in place, this thing has to keep going on. So, until the government realizes the need to have this, it’s not a small investment. It’s not off the shelf. “So, it is a commitment by our government to say ‘okay, we really want to do this, and then put the right policies and structure in place.

Then we can talk about enabling the environment. Not just saying, what are we actually doing about it? It’s not a disservice. It’s coming to a point where we should stop talking too much. “We all know what the issue is. We know how to go about it. But guess what? We need an enabling environment by the government, collaborating with the private sector, to ensure we get a positive finish.

See how that guy is directing. I mean, it’s not revenue generating, though. That’s what they are thinking, though.” She added: “You say you want investments. How? You can’t have your business and then give it away. People are basing their charging of their power on that assumed subsidy, which nobody has paid. That’s why it’s growing. So a lot of times people talk about the outlay and the background of what is happening. It’s different. And those things keep piling up.

Until we start being true. Until we start doing the right thing. Until we start being intentional about moving our country, Nigeria, forward. We all know what’s the truth. “The next item we have in our business is no other than the immediate and final discussion and our new business.

That will go into the maintenance of the equipment. So as time goes on, we see that deterioration, equipment that needs to be maintained and replaced, is not being done as it’s supposed to be. So, there are delays in infrastructure development as a result of that.”