Oil Spillage: Oil-producing communities return to UK court over Shell

Two oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, Ogale and Bille, have reapproached a High Court in the United Kingdom to challenge Shell Plc over an alleged attempt to delay a legal case against it by the communities on oil spillage and pollution, according to Saharareporters. The cases were first filed in 2015, but Shell spent years allegedly trying – unsuccessfully – to stop the cases from proceeding in the UK. In 2015, the Ogale and Bille Nigerian communities respectively filed claims against the UK Company Royal Dutch Shell in UK High Court. The plaintiffs consist of 42,500 residents of Nigeria who seek remedy for extensive oil pollution which affected their livelihoods and the environment. The case is ongoing. According to the Business & Human Rights Centre, the Ogale and Bille communities on October 14 and December 22, 2015 respectively, filed claims against the UK company Royal Dutch Shell plc and its Nigerian subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in the UK High Court. Both claims were brought by law firm Leigh Day on behalf of around 42,500 residents and citizens of Nigeria who seek remedy for extensive oil pollution which considerably affected their livelihoods and the environment. The claimants argued that Shell failed to prevent oil spills adequately and subsequently to conduct proper clean-up in order to avoid serious contamination of agricultural lands and waterways. Saharareporters noted that in 2021 the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that there was a “good arguable case” that Shell plc, the UK parent company, was liable for the pollution affecting the two Niger Delta communities and that the cases should be heard in London.

