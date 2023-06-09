Oil Spillage: NOSDRA, Stakeholders Move To Tackle Menace

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has called on stakeholders in the petroleum industry to ensure the prevention of oil spillages in the country.

The Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Yamusa III, who is the chairman, Governing Board of NOSDRA, made the call at a stakeholders’ meeting with oil companies in Abuja.

Yamusa said operators in the petroleum sector shared a common goal of ensuring an effective response to oil spills and sustainable management of the Nigerian environment for national development.

The chairman was represented at the occasion by Mr Idris Musa, the Director-General, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA). He added that the occurrence of oil spillage could be prevented through compliance with extant laws, regulations and guidelines on environmental management in the petroleum industry.

Yamusa, however, said that stakeholders would discuss action plans for the management of oil spills in 2023 with emphasis on reviewing regulatory procedures regarding oil spill reporting.