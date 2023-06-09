New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oil Spillage: NOSDRA,…

Oil Spillage: NOSDRA, Stakeholders Move To Tackle Menace

Vinkmag ad

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has called on stakeholders in the petroleum industry to ensure the prevention of oil spillages in the country.

The Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Yamusa III, who is the chairman, Governing Board of NOSDRA, made the call at a stakeholders’ meeting with oil companies in Abuja.

Yamusa said operators in the petroleum sector shared a common goal of ensuring an effective response to oil spills and sustainable management of the Nigerian environment for national development.

The chairman was represented at the occasion by Mr Idris Musa, the Director-General, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA). He added that the occurrence of oil spillage could be prevented through compliance with extant laws, regulations and guidelines on environmental management in the petroleum industry.

Yamusa, however, said that stakeholders would discuss action plans for the management of oil spills in 2023 with emphasis on reviewing regulatory procedures regarding oil spill reporting.

Post Views: 12

Read Previous

NYSC DG Decries Quality Of Graduates Enlisting For Service
Read Next

Apprehend Killers Of Our Colleague, Asuu Tells Security Personnel

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023