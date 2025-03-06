Oil Spill: Reps Seek Urgent Clean-Up Of Rivers Communities

Share

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Pondi Gbabojor, has called for the immediate commencement of the cleanup of impacted communities by an oil spill and fire incident at Well 8, Buguma, Degema local government area of Rivers State.

He disclosed this the resolution was taken by the committee following a hearing over a petition against activities of the NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited.

He directed the NNPCL and NEOL to immediately provide an urgent intervention by supplying relief materials to the affected communities.

The committee granted the request for a three-week extension to NNPCL and NEOL, for a fair hearing and the right of reply on the engagement.

He said: “As you may be aware, this Hearing is convened by the Committee on Environment, to address a Formal Complaint against NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited (NEOL) regarding the Spill and Fire Incident at Well 8, Buguma, Degema LGA Rivers State, filed by Messrs Anosike Egbuchiwe & Associates, Legal Practitioners on behalf of the Friends of Eco Life and the affected communities.

“A gas leak was reported on 1st December 2024, at OML 18, Well 8, Buguma, Degema LGA, Rivers State. “Thereafter, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), comprising the NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd, NOSDRA, NUPRC, Rivers State Ministry of Environment, and the representatives of Buguma community visited the site on 6th December 2024, during which certain directives were issued to the Operator to forestall further escalation”.

“Consequently, the incident has resulted in air pollution and_ significant contamination of bodies of water and farmland, leading to the loss of biodiversity and marine habitats, thereby exposing both Indigenous people and residents of Buguma and its environs to grave health risks and environmental hazards.

“The devastation occasioned by this incident can only be imagined. The affected communities have been languishing in squalor, considering that for over three months, economic activities centered around farming and fishing have come to an abrupt halt, with no access to safe drinking water, medical care, or the basic necessities of life.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

