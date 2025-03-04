Oil Spill: Evaluating Recent Remediation Measures

Share

The call for clean-up of areas in the Niger Delta that have been ravaged by oil pollution has continued to gain traction, while efforts have continued to be made to ensure that there is no restiveness so as to engender peace for continued exploration, SUCCESS NWOGU reports

Presidential meeting

T o enhance peace in the Niger Delta, especially in Ogoniland, President Bola Tinubu recently summoned a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja with key leaders in the area.

Those who attended the peace meeting aimed at addressing pressing issues surrounding the Niger Delta’s cleanup project and escalating political tensions in the state, included: The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and representatives of Ogoni leaders.

Also in attendance were the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and other senior officials.

The meeting was also to discuss the recommencement of oil operations, which had been suspended since 1993 due to widespread unrest caused by environmental pollution.

The initiative is part of efforts to increase the nation’s oil production to over two million barrels per day by December.

Tinubu, during the meeting, assured the Ogoni leaders that his administration would prioritise peace, justice, and sustainable development in the area and called for unity and reconciliation.

He also urged the Ogoni people to set aside historical grievances and work together to achieve peace, development, and a clean environment.

The President directed the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to coordinate the negotiations as he called for inclusive consultation and mutual understanding.

He asked ministers, the NNPC Ltd and the Rivers State Government to cooperate with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to achieve this mandate.

Governor Fubara thanked the President for his support of the Ogoni people and for welcoming an all-inclusive representation of the people to the Presidential Villa.

Emphasising the importance of resuming oil operations in Ogoniland, the governor pledged the delegation’s commitment to adhering to the President’s instructions and providing the necessary support to achieve the government’s objectives.

The National Security Adviser commended the Ogoni people for their trust in President Tinubu and for embracing dialogue as a path to meaningful progress and enduring solutions and noted that the over 50-member delegation that met with the President reflected the rich diversity of Ogoni society, representing various constituencies, interests, and viewpoints.

Proposal opposed

However, a coalition of 17 Ogoni women groups in Rivers strongly opposed the Federal Government’s proposed resumption of crude oil extraction in Ogoniland.

According to them, the implementation of the Ogoni Bill of Rights must be a precondition for any oilrelated activities in the area.

Programme Coordinator, Gender and Livelihood at Lekeh Development Foundation, Mrs Patricia Barileloo, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, kicked against the plan to resume oil extraction after 30 years without first addressing the longstanding environmental devastation in in the area.

She stated that the Ogoni Bill of Rights, adopted in 1990, was a declaration of the Ogoni people’s demand for environmental protection and self-determination.

Barileloo said: “It is disconcerting that, amid the rush to resume oil extraction in Ogoniland, the concerns outlined in the Ogoni Bill of Rights – which led to the suspension of oil extraction – have not been addressed.

“The atrocities committed against the Ogoni people by the Nigerian security forces remains one of the worst attacks on an indigenous population in Nigeria’s history.

“Those responsible for genocide and human rights abuses against unarmed populations have never been brought to justice, despite openly boasting about their actions.

“For most Ogonis, the events of the 1990s remains an open and painful wound, still awaiting healing through truth and justice.”

Demand

About 20 environmental groups and activists demanded $1 trillion commitment for clean-up and compensation for Ogoniland as well as the immediate release of a confiscated Saro-Wiwa memorial sculpture, and a full implementation of the U.N. report that recommended a comprehensive clean-up of Ogoniland.

It should be noted that a $1 billion clean up was launched in 2018 following a comprehensive 2011 United Nations Environmental Programme study. The women condemned government plan to resume oil production in Niger Delta as they alleged that it disregarded the environmental and social damage caused by decades of

The operating environment in the Niger Delta remains challenging because of the huge scale of illegal activities such as oil theft

oil extraction. They also called a halt in the plan until meaningful talks with local communities were completed.

The groups included Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, and the Ogoni Solidarity Forum.

“We stand in solidarity with the Ogoni people in their fight for justice and sustainable development,” the groups said.

Stakeholders

Executive Director of Africa Network for Environmental and Economic Justice, (ANEEJ), Rev. David Ugolor, pleaded with President Tinubu to conclude the cleanup of Ogoni land in Rivers State and restore the environment polluted by the oil companies before talking about resuming oil exploration in the Niger-Delta terrain.

According to him, The UNEP Report highlighted the severe environmental degradation in Ogoni land. He stated that while cleanup efforts are ongoing, they were far from satisfactory.

For him, the priority should be completing the clean-up and fully restoring the environment before discussing crude oil drilling.

But the Federal Government, through the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) during the week continued to demonstrate keen commitment towards the effective implementation of the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report especially in the provision of potable water to Ogoni with the commissioning of 2 additional water schemes in Beeri, Khana LGA and Bunu, Tai LGA.

The Beeri water facility will reticulate water to seven communities. It has a combined tank capacity of 900,000.00 litres, while the Bunu facility with a capacity of 850,000 litres will supply potable water to 3 communities in the area.

The Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, while commissioning, the project in Beeri, Khana, LGA, said the gesture was in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to the restoration of Ogoniland and a reaffirmation of its pledge to environmental sustainability and the wellbeing of communities affected by oil pollution.

He said: ”The provision of potable water to these communities is a critical step towards improving public health, reducing water borne diseases and enhancing the overall quality of life.

”It also signifies a renewed commitment to ensuring that the people of Ogoni reap the full benefits of environmental remediation efforts. ”We will continue to ensure that communities have access to clean, safe and sustainable drinking water.

With this initiative, we are not just commissioning infrastructure but restoring hope and dignity to communities long deprived of this essential resource.”

Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, said the water commissioning was a proof that the project is making significant progress in the implementation of the Ogoni cleanup programme.

Also, HYPREP and the Belgian Government recently reaffirmed their commitment to the Ogoni cleanup as well as tackling environmental and socio-economic challenges in the region.

This was made know during a visit by the Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, a renowned mangrove expert, Prof. Olof Linden to HYPREP’s Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey.

It was said that the visit was aimed to assess the cleanup progress and exploring areas for additional support as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Leenknegt who accompanied by the First Secretary to the Belgian Ambassador, Dorien Laewnen, commended HYPREP’s efforts in environmental restoration and livelihood of improvement in the Niger Delta, describing the initiative as a modern approach to biodiversity conservation and community empowerment.

Accusation

Accusations have been made against oil companies, especial Shell, in the oil pollution and degradation in the area. A stakeholder, Emadee Roberts Kpai, opined that Shell made billions of dollars from selling oil and gas every year, but spent a fair bit of it on glossy marketing – including a project called #makethefuture, which asks young people for bright ideas to change the world.

He however, alleged that no amount of incentives could hide the pollution in the Niger Delta. He said: “Home to 31 million people, the delta is one of the 10 most important wetland and coastal marine ecosystems in the world.

Shell first started pumping oil here in 1958, and now runs around 50 oil fields and a 5,000 km pipeline network. “And every year, more oil from its broken pipelines and wells seeps into the Delta’s water and soil.

Sadly, despite its riches, Shell still hasn’t come up with bright ideas for how to stop this happening – or how to clean up the environment properly afterwards. When Shell came, they promised that if they find oil they’ll transform our community.”

Allegations

A recent BBC investigation uncovered allegations that Shell ignored repeated warnings that a controversial clean-up operation of oil-polluted areas of southern Nigeria has been beset by problems and corruption.

It stated that the multinational headquartered in London, along with the Nigerian government, had repeatedly stated that work to clean up oil-contaminated sites of Ogoniland, which kicked off around eight years ago, is going well.

It, however, claimed that it had discovered evidence that they were warned repeatedly over several years that the scheme, set up by the government and funded by various oil firms to the tune of $1 billion (£805m), has been suffering from a string of issues.

It said: “One close observer has described the clean-up project as a ‘con’ and a ‘scam that has wasted money and left the people of Ogonliland, which lies in the Niger Delta, continuing to live with the devastating impact of oil pollution – 13 years after a ground-breaking UN report lifted the lid on the seriousness of their situation.

“Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary told the BBC: ‘The operating environment in the Niger Delta remains challenging because of the huge scale of illegal activities such as oil theft.

When spills do happen from our facilities we clean up and remediate, regardless of the cause. If it’s an operational spill, we also compensate people and communities.”

According to the report, Shell denied wrongdoing and said that spills in the region have been caused by sabotage, theft and illegal refining for which the company maintained it is not liable.

“The BBC has visited the affected areas in the Niger Delta, where Shell, the largest private oil and gas company in the country, discovered the existence of crude oil 68 years ago.

“The UN says at least 13 million barrels – or 1.5 million tonnes – of crude oil have been spilled since 1958 in at least 7,000 incidents in the Niger Delta region.

The spills have left many families worried for their health and livelihoods,” BBC reported.

Shell

A spokesperson for Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), however, said that the clean-up was led by different organisations.

He clarified that the SPDC joint venture was actually comprised of a number of companies, including the government owned Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (55%) as the principal shareholder.

He stated that also SPDC Ltd (Shell, 30%), Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd (10%) and Nigeria Agip Oil Company Ltd (5%). He said: “The operating environment in the Niger Delta remains challenging because of the huge scale of illegal activities such as oil theft.

We take extensive steps to prevent this activity and the spills it causes, including aerial surveillance, removing illegal connections on pipelines, and by building steel cages to protect wellheads. “When spills do happen from our facilities we clean up and remediate, regardless of the cause.

If it’s an operational spill, we also compensate people and communities. “The clean-up of the Bodo spills has involved the Bodo Mediation Initiative (BMI) made up of the Bodo community as well as Nigerian regulators, who have certified it 98 per cent complete.

This is despite factors which are outside SPDCs control, such as community unrest.” “An excerpt from the Bodo Remediation and Revegetation Project Annual Report of 2022 Activities.

Daniel Leader (of Leigh Day) comments on the progress of clean-up during his site visit to the Bodo Creek area on 24 June 2022.

“Mr Leader stated that he “never imagined we would be standing together celebrating clean-up,” and shared the below effusive words reflecting on the site visit: “After 10 years of pushing tirelessly for clean-up, I was astonished and moved by the progress which has been made on clean-up.

The mangroves are recovering, large areas of new mangrove habitat are being replanted and the artisanal refining areas are being remediated. The impacted mud is being flushed to clean up the oil.

Almost 1,000 people have been employed by the community to clean up and a cottage industry of mangrove seedlings has sprung up to sell to the contractors for replanting.”

“In late 2008, two operational oil spills took place on the Bomu-Bonny Pipeline in Bodo. SPDC acknowledged responsibility to pay compensation and to clean-up and remediate the environment impacted by the 2008 spills.

“Since 2013, a multi-year clean-up exercise has been carried out in cooperation with the Bodo community and Nigerian regulators through the Bodo Mediation Initiative (BMI).”

He stated that the BMI mobilised more than 2400 community workers to clean-up, remediate and restore the identified impacted areas in Bodo and address re-pollution challenges, according to him, caused by oil theft and other illegal activities in the area.

He said that about 98% of the remediated area (about 941 hectares) has been certified by the regulator (the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

According to him, the SPDC Joint Venture has invested over $65 million in the Bodo Mediation Initiative-led clean-up. He said: “The 2011 UNEP report recommended creating an Ogoni Trust Fund (OTF) with $1 billion capital to be co-funded by the Nigerian Government, the SPDC joint venture (JV) and other operators in the area.

HYPREP is the agency created by the Federal Government of Nigeria to address the recommendations made in the 2011 UN Report.

“The SPDC JV was responsible for contributing $900 million to the fund while the Nigerian government and other operators are responsible for contributing the balance of $100 million.

The contribution by each member of the SPDC JV is in proportion to their interest in the JV. The composition of the SPDC JV is: NNPC 55 per cent; SPDC (Shell) 30 per cent; TotalEnergies 10 per cent; and NAOC, five per cent.

“By the end of 2023, SPDC had fully funded its $300mln share of the financial commitments. At the end of 2023, the total contribution to the OTF was $751 million out of which SPDC’s was $300mln.

On additional information on Bille Ogale litigation and spills, the claims against SPDC and Shell Plc involve: Four separate claims for compensation for oil spills, brought in England, on behalf of two Nigerian communities in River State, Nigeria (the Bille Kingdom and the Ogale Community) and approximately 14,000 individual claimants.

“The Bille claim emanates from 102 alleged spills from 2011 – 2013 from Nembe Creek Trunk Line (which has now been divested to another company). The Ogale claim is based on 131 alleged spills from 1989-2020.

Last Line

“Oil spills caused by sabotage, crude oil theft and illegal refining are major sources of pollution in the areas concerned. Shell plc and SPDC maintain that they cannot be held liable for this pollution.

In any event, SPDC takes action to clean up and remediate all spills from its facilities, regardless of their cause. That is true in respect of the oil spills from SPDC’s operations referred to in the Bille and Ogale proceedings, where successful remediation has been certified by the Nigerian oil spill regulator and signed by community representatives and SPDC staff,” Shell claimed.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

