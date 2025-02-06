Oil Spill: ‘Cause, Impact to Be Determined By Joint Investigation’

Share

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) yesterday said that there would be à regulator-led joint investigation visit with community stakeholders to determine the cause and impact of recent oil spill.

Shell Nigeria had reported the oil spill from its facility in Ogale, close to Port Harcourt. It was said that the spill occurred following the overflow of a saver pit during flushing operations in the Niger Delta region. SPDC confirmed the spill in a response to inquiries from New Telegraph.

A spokesperson for SPDC said: “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) confirms an overflow of a saver pit during flushing operations at a manifold in Ogale, near Port Harcourt.

“SPDC spill response team promptly contained the overflow within its pipeline right of way and informed the regulatory authorities, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

“In accordance with the law, arrangements are ongoing to conduct a regulator-led Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) with community stakeholders, to determine the cause and impact of the spill.”

