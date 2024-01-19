Oil Spill: Amnesty International Urges Nigeria to Make Shell Accountable

An international human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has called on Nigeria to hold Shell accountable for oil spills in Niger Delta and other alleged infringements. It opined that oil spills for de- cades from Shell Plc’s operations had damaged the health and livelihoods of many inhabitants of the Niger Delta. Amnesty International’s Head of Business and Human Rights, Mark Dummett, made the call yesterday while reacting to the report of Shell’s sale of its Nigerian Onshore oil assets, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), to a consortium of local companies.

Dummett in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) said that Shell had earned billions of dollars from oil deals in Nigeria, adding that sale of the SPDC will not have negative human rights and environmental consequences on Nigerians, especially the residents in the Niger Delta. He advocated for effective remedy for people whose rights have long been abused and cautioned that Shell should not be allowed to wash its hands off the problems and leave. He also urged the Nigerian government to ask Shell to provide a full assessment of existing pollution and the current state of its infrastructure.

Dummett said: “For decades oil spills have damaged the health and livelihoods of many inhabitants of the Niger Delta. “Shell has earned billions of dollars from this business and it must make sure that its withdrawal does not have negative human rights and environmental consequences. We are calling for effective remedy for people whose rights have long been abused. “Shell should not be allowed to wash its hands of the problems and leave, and we urge the Nigerian government to require Shell to provide a full assessment of existing pollu- tion and the current state of its infrastructure.

This information needs to be shared with affected communities. “Nigeria’s government must ensure local inhabitants’ concerns about the sale are fully appraised and addressed, and uphold and protect the human rights of its citizens, including their rights to an adequate standard of living, clean water and health.” Shell in a statement said it would sell SPDC for a consideration of $1.3 billion, with buyers making an additional payment of up to $1.1 billion relating to prior receivables at completion. It stated that the buyer of the asset, known as Re- naissance, is a consortium formed of ND Western, Aradel Energy, First Exploration & Production (E&P), Waltersmith, and Petrolin.