Oil Rises On Expectations Of Further OPEC+ Supply Cuts

Oil prices on Monday went up by $1, extending gains on the prospect of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) and deepening supply cuts to stable prices that have fallen for four weeks on demand concerns and Middle East supply disruption owing to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Brent crude futures rose 34 cents to $80.95 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate crude was up by 31 cents at $76.20.

The front-month December WTI contract expires later on Monday while the more active January futures gained 38 cents to $76.42.

Both contracts settled 4% higher on Friday after three OPEC+ sources said the producer group, comprising of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC) and allies including Russia, is set to consider whether to make additional supply cuts when it meets on Nov. 26.

Oil prices have dropped by almost 20% since late September while prompt inter-month spreads for Brent and WTI slipped into contango last week. In a contango market, prompt prices are lower than those in future months, signalling sufficient supply.

“In light of last week’s obliteration of oil bulls, some kind of response was forthcoming from the (OPEC) producer group,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

“If additional cuts are agreed, a short-term price boost is expected, but its longer-term price impact seems dubious as enforcement and adherence will be the salient issue.”

Investors are also keeping an eye on the Russian crude oil trade after Washington imposed sanctions on three ships that have sent Sokol crude to India.

On Friday Moscow lifted a ban on gasoline exports which could add to global supplies of the motor fuel. That came after Russia scrapped most restrictions on exports of diesel last month.

Energy companies from the U.S. last week added oil and gas rigs for the first time in three weeks, energy services business Baker Hughes said on Friday. The oil and gas rig count serves as an early indicator of future output.