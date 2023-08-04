Oil Rises As Saudi Arabia Extends Cuts Again

OPEC+ to meet Friday

Oil prices rose yesterday after Saudi Arabia extended its voluntary one million barrel per day supply cut by another month to the end of September 2023. Brent crude futures rose by 76 cents to $83.96 a barrel by 1350 GMT yesterday while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was 83 cents higher at $80.32, according to Reuters.

Both benchmarks rose by more than $1 earlier in the session. Oil prices hit three-month highs on Wednesday, as tighter supplies and rising demand out- weighed concern that interest rate hikes and stubborn inflation could deter economic growth. In June, – the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies OPEC+ agreed on a broad deal to limit oil supply into 2024, and Saudi Arabia pledged an additional voluntary cut for July.

Meanwhile, oil traders will be watching closely for any comments regarding Saudi Arabia’s production as the OPEC+ panel is preparing to meet virtually on Friday, according to Oilprice. com. OPEC+ is not expected to alter its current policy, though Saudi Arabia has signaled its intention regarding its 1 million bpd unilateral cut.

Oipprice.com noted that the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC+ which regularly discusses the situation on the market and the need for OPEC+ intervention, is meeting in the afternoon in Vienna time on August 4 to take stock of the most recent market developments. The panel is not expected to make recommendations to the OPEC+ ministers to change the current supply.