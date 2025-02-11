Oil-Rich States Prime Hunting Ground For Anti-Graft Crusaders – Ex-Minister

Share

A former Minister of Lands and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, has come hard on what he described as a media trial and campaign against the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr Udom Emmanuel stressing that the ploy was targeted to tarnish his reputation.

Essien who was also a former two-term member of the House of Representatives who specifically called out Mr Oliver Fejiro maintained that the US-based activist who recently set up an office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state has a track record of targeting former governors of oil-rich states, using the media to declare them guilty before any real evidence is produced.

Addressing journalists in his country home in Eket, Akwa Ibom state yesterday, the octogenarian said: “He did the same with former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa last year, and now, he has set his sights on Udom Emmanuel.”

Essien said: “I have been observing with keen interest, the latest drama in the long-standing tradition of sensational media trials, where self-proclaimed crusaders embark on arranged campaigns, luring unsuspecting persons into what ultimately amounts to an elaborate extortion scheme.

“A notable figure in this game is Mr. Fejiro Oliver, whose so-called anticorruption enterprise is based in the United States but curiously set up an African office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on February 3, 2025.

I am tempted to say that his sudden affection for Akwa Ibom is remarkable. “This is not Mr. Oliver’s first job, and I don’t think it will be his last because last year, he tested the waters with former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Whether that endeavour yielded financial windfalls or regrets remains his secret. However, the pattern is clear: oil-rich states are prime hunting grounds. His latest target is former Governor Udom Emmanuel.”

He further highlighted, “The most striking aspect of this unfolding drama is that when Mr. Oliver first made his allegations; he had no tangible evidence against his supposed target.”

Share

Please follow and like us: