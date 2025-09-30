Oil-Rich Africa, Home To 600 Million Without Electricity –APPO

Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO), Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim, has painted a vivid picture of Africa’s energy paradox. He stated that it was a continent rich in oil, gas, and renewable potential, yet home to over 600 million people without access to electricity.

He spoke at the inaugural Africa Energy Investment Summit (#AEInvest2025) held in New York, according to a statement over the weekend. According to the statement, the inaugural Africa Energy Investment Summit (#AEInvest2025) marked a defining moment in Africa’s journey toward energy sovereignty, industrialization, and sustainable growth.

It added that timed strategically to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the landmark gathering brought together African energy ministers, investors, financiers, and global energy stakeholders to position Africa as a central player in the global energy transition.

Ibrahim said APPO, the initiators of the summit, choose New York and not Africa as the venue of the summit because United General Assembly (UNGA) “brings all our leaders and investors together, making it the ideal platform to connect, engage, and unlock funding for Africa’s energy future.”

He said: “Seventy-five percent of our oil and 45% of our gas are exported, while a billion Africans lack access to modern energy. But the narrative is changing. Three years after we began the African Energy Bank initiative, I am proud to say it is now a legal entity. Member countries have deposited equity, the charter has been signed and ratified, and we have raised enough capital to begin operations.”

The African Energy Bank, he emphasized, symbolized Africa’s collective determination to finance its own development and reduce dependence on external lenders. Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, during a panel session underscored Africa’s renewed confidence and the resurgence of investment in the continent’s energy sector.

He said: “Nigeria’s production rose from one million to 1.8 million barrels per day, and our goal is 2.5 million. American companies are already showing strong interest in investing in Nigerian oil blocks.” Making a strong case for continued investment in fossil fuel in Africa, Lokpobiri said: “Africa must not be deceived into abandoning fossil fuels while the West continues to expand production. Our hydrocarbons will finance our transition — not charity, not aid.”