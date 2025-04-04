Oil Resumption: Ogoni Demands 20 Per Cent Revenue From FG

Share

Ogoni have demanded 20 per cent revenue from the Federal Government as proceeds of oil mining for the development of the area.

The Forum of Kingdom Coordinators and Chapter leaders of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (FKCCL MOSOP) said the funds should be administered by the Ogoni Development Authority (ODA).

The chairman and coordinator of MOSOP, Gokana Kingdom, Celestine Viura, told reporters in Biera in the Gokana LGA that the talks being led by Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to resume oil production in Ogoni had failed to factor in the genuine demands of the people.

He urged: “President Bola Tinubu to halt the moves to ignite a fresh crisis in Ogoni. He said the President’s intervention would prevent civil resistance which could lead to unnecessary and avoidable social unrests.

Viura said: “In expression of our commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Ogoni problem, we endorsed a development proposal approved by the Steering Committee of MOSOP on September 27, 2020, and presented to the Federal Government by MOSOP President.

