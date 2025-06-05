Oil Resumption: MOSOP, Group Urge FG To Consider Realities In Ogoni

Share

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) and the Ogoni Liberation Initiative have called on the Federal Government to consider the realities in Ogoni and embrace a peaceful approach in the quest for oil resumption in the area.

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, who spoke on behalf of the two groups while interacting with Ogoni youths in Ebubu, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State said that the people of Ogoni are against the forceful resumption of oil exploration in their land.

Nsuke said the position of Ogoni is in line with the MOSOP congress of November 30, 2024, which had mandated it to engage the government in the negotiation of Ogoni interests in oil and gas resources of Ogoni.

The groups further noted that the Ogoni people were yet to recover from the pains of the past and do not need to be reminded of the evils done to them by previous Nigerian regimes neither do they need to be subjected to renewed state repression.

He further urged the National Security Adviser to be a bit more humane, objective and put himself in the position of the Ogoni people who have suffered so much in state-backed repression.

Nsuke said: “I think the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, is getting the wrong advice on the true position of things in Ogoni.

I will advise that the issue of resuming oil production in Ogoni, being very sensitive, needs to be handled with deeper consultations to address the underlying problems first, before we proceed”

