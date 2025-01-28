Oil Production Target: Evaluating Nigeria’s Dwindling Effort

Share

The Federal Government’s target of achieving three million barrels of oil production per day appears to be a mirage given the report by Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, (OPEC) that production fell by 1,000b/d in December 2024, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The report by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, (OPEC) that using direct communication, Nigeria crude oil production fell to 1.485million barrels per day in December as against 1.486mbpd in November 2024, has cast a big doubt on the realisation of the country’s crude oil target for 2025.

According to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for December 2024, Nigeria’s crude oil production declined by 1,000 barrel per day. Nigeria has been unable to meet its OPEC quota.

Nigeria, in November, 2024, produced 1.485 million bpd; 1.33 million bpd in October; 1.32 million bpd in September; 1.35 million bpd in August; 1.3 million bpd in July; 1.27 million bpd in June; 1.25 million bpd in May; 1.28 million bpd in April; 1.23 million bpd in March; 1.32 million bpd in February and 1.42 million bpd in January 2024.

FG’s targets

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, had disclosed the Federal Government’s target to achieve three million barrels per day (bpd) in crude oil production by 2025.

He spoke during the launch of the second phase of Operation Delta Sanity II (OPDS II) by the Nigerian Navy in Port Harcourt. He stated that the initial phase of OPDS, launched on January 10, had contributed to the improved production figures, prompting the navy to proceed with the second phase.

According to him, the government would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to combat oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

He also expressed concerns over the recurring sabotage of the Trans Niger Pipeline. Lokpobiri said: “In August 2023, Nigeria’s daily crude oil production was barely a million bpd.

Currently, the nation produces about 1.8 million bpd. “Our target is to reach three million bpd by 2025, and we are confident that the second phase of OPDS will play a key role in achieving this milestone.

“The Trans Niger Pipeline remains a major challenge, with criminals breaking into pipelines to siphon crude oil.

“However, the Nigerian Navy has pledged to intensify its efforts to protect these national assets, building on its successes in 2024.”

The minister said it was important to curb oil theft, as it would raise government’s revenue and allocations to states and local governments.

He stated that there should be collaborative efforts to address oil theft as he called on security agencies, traditional rulers, maritime contractors and all Nigerians, especially the youths to support the war against oil theft and oil installations vandalism.

NUPRC

But the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) set a production target of, at least, 2.1 million barrels of oil per day (MBOPD) by 2025. The Commission Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, stated this during his appearance before the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

He highlighted the significant strides made by the Commission since its establishment in 2021 and said that Nigeria’s rig count, which stood at 16 as of 2021, had doubled to 32 under the Commission’s oversight.

According to him, this increase reflects ongoing efforts to boost upstream activities and enhance the country’s crude oil production capacity.

According to him, this bold production target aims to position Nigeria as a more competitive and sustainable player in the global oil and gas industry.

Concerned stakeholders have been announcing their efforts to tackle crude oil theft. The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) in a recent video documentary on its official YouTube channel stated that it uncovered 55 illegal refineries and 29 illegal pipeline connections in one week, between January 11 to 17, 2025, across the Niger Delta region.

It added that it recorded a total of 179 incidents of oil theft in the region and that 30 suspects were arrested and there were the discoveries of various illegal oil installations.

It identified the collaborating bodies in the anti-crude theft war as NNPCL command and control

In a week, 220 illegal refineries were discovered and confiscated in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Abia states

Centres, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited; Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, OANDO PLC, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, Tantita Security Services and Government security agencies.

Security challenges

According to it, 179 incidents in the Niger Delta region, 90 in the Central Corridor, 70 in the Eastern corridor, 14 in the Deep Blue water and five incidents were recorded in the Western corridor.

It said: “Security personnel dismantled illegal refineries churning out black market petroleum products.

A condensate pipeline at Nwaduloke community of Rivers State and damaged wellhead in Buguma in Rivers were among incidents of oil spills reported. “Security men intercepted and seized vehicles laden with crude oil in Rivers, Bayelsa, and Abia.

On the waterways, wooden fiber boats packed with crude oil were confiscated at Asa and Bile in Rivers.” Also NNPC Ltd said that 220 illegal refineries were discovered between August 10 and 16 in Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, and Abia states in one week, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

It stated this in its documentary titled: ‘War on Crude Oil Theft’, posted on its X handle. It said: “In the past week, 220 illegal refineries were discovered and confiscated in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Abia states, between August 10 and 16, and 416 cases by several incidence sources of Tantita Security Services, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Nigeria Agip Oil Company, Command and Control Centre, and government security agencies.

Also, 33 suspects were arrested.” NNPC Ltd said that oil gushed from an illegal connection on a major pipeline in Brass, Bayelsa State, while 33 illegal connections were also uncovered in Ikesi, West Boma, Sapele, Brass and Tukubu in Bayelsa State, where a vandalised pipeline is undergoing repair.

It added that some illegal connections were also found in Tunbe and Ebube, Rivers State and that 15 vandalised pipelines in the well head were reported in Delta State, leading to five cases of oil spill in several sites.

It added that 15 illegal storage sites housing reservoirs and sacks of stolen crude were seized in Delta, Rivers and Imo states.

According to it, 48 Virtual Artificial Intelligence System (VAI) infractions were reported at sea, while 63 wooden boats were seized. Eleven vehicles were arrested on land in Rivers and Delta States.

It further stated that 48 of these incidents happened in the deep blue water, 25 in the western region, 112 in the central region and 231 in the eastern region.

Analyst

An oil sector analyst, Mary Mebei, said that to achieve the nation’s ambitious target of higher and substantial crude oil production in 2025, Nigeria should increase exploration activities by intensifying exploration efforts in existing and new oil fields to discover additional reserves.

She advised that there should be improvement in reservoir management and optimisation of reservoir management practices to maximise recovery from existing fields.

According to her, drilling efficiency should be enhanced while strategies should be activated so that advanced drilling technologies would be adopted to reduce drilling time and costs.

She advocated for the upgrade of existing infrastructure, rehabilitation and expansion of existing pipelines, storage facilities, and export terminals.

She also advised for the development of new infrastructure, investment in new pipelines, storage facilities, and export terminals to support increased production.

She also suggested that security should be improved by enhancing security measures to protect infrastructure from vandalism and sabotage.

Mebei said: “Government should review and amend existing policies to create a more favorable business environment for investors.

It should streamline regulatory processes and simplify and streamline regulatory processes to reduce bureaucratic hurdles. “There should be the encouragement of private sector participation.

Efforts should also be made to foster private sector participation through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and other collaborative models.

“Operators in the sector should adopt advanced technologies and leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve operational efficiency.

“They should also invest in research and development to improve exploration, production, and refining processes and develop local content and capacity to reduce dependence on foreign expertise and technology.”

She stated that strategies should be adopted to improve community engagement as well as foster positive relationships with local communities through effective engagement and social investment programs.

She added that the government and operators should enhance security measures, implement robust security measures to protect personnel, facilities, and equipment.

According to her, it is also important to address environmental concerns and implement sustainable practices to minimise the impact of oil production on the environment.

Mebei said: “Operators should optimize reservoir management practices to maximise recovery from existing fields. This can be achieved through the use of advanced reservoir modeling and simulation techniques.

“They should also enhance drilling efficiency. Adopt advanced drilling technologies to reduce drilling time and costs.

This can be achieved through the use of directional drilling, drilling automation, and realtime monitoring. “They should also upgrade existing infrastructure, rehabilitate and expand existing pipelines, storage facilities, and export terminals to support increased production.

There should be the development of new infrastructure, investment in new pipelines, storage facilities, and export terminals to support increased production.

Governments and operators should improve security, enhance security measures to protect infrastructure from vandalism and sabotage.

“There should be the review and amendment of existing policies to create a more favorable business environment for investors as well as the simplification and streamlining of regulatory processes to reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

There should be more investment in research and development to improve exploration, production, and refining processes. It is also imperative to develop local content and capacity to reduce dependence on foreign expertise and technology.”

She added: “It is also necessary to enhance security measures by implementing robust security measures to protect personnel, facilities, and equipment as well as to address environmental concerns and implement sustainable practices to minimise the impact of oil production on the environment.

“There must be increased investments in the oil and gas sector to support the development of new infrastructure and the upgrade of existing infrastructure.

Funding mechanisms should also be improved upon to ensure that funds are allocated efficiently and effectively. Private Sector Investment should be encouraged in the oil and gas sector through incentives and tax breaks.”

She also said that institutional capacity should be developed to support the growth of the oil and gas sector, adding that human capacity development should be improved through training and development programs to ensure that personnel have the necessary skills and expertise.

She also harped on the importance of encouraging knowledge transfer between international oil companies and local companies to support the development of local capacity.

Last Line

“By adopting these measures, Nigeria can increase its crude oil production substantially by 2025, driving economic growth, and improving the livelihoods of its citizens,” Mebei said.

