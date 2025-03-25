Oil Production: Preventing Resurgence Of Restiveness In Niger Delta

Share

The need to prevent the ugly past of restiveness in oil producing Niger Delta region should not be taken lightly at this critical time of the country’s revenue need, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The two explosions that rocked oil facilities in Rivers State and the concomtant damages and losses have once again brought to the front burners the need to ensure peace in the oil producing states so as to avoid crude oil disruption, economic, environmental as well as human losses.

The peace in Niger Delta was shattered last week when, on Monday night, an explosion occurred at the Trans-Niger Pipeline ((TNP), one of Nigeria’s largest oil pipelines.

The incident occurred near Bodo-Bonny Road, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, which is currently under construction by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc through a joint funding partnership between Nigeria LNG Limited and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The explosion did not only send plumes of thick smoke into the sky that were visible from miles away but also there was a loud sound followed by intense heat and flames.

Sources also said that it caused major disruption and precipitated concerns about environmental damage and economic losses.

TNP is a major oil transportation artery in Nigeria with a capacity of approximately 450,000 barrels per day (bpd). However, actual transported volumes have varied due to factors such as oil theft and vandalism.

As of March 2024, improved security measures led to an increase in transported crude, with volumes exceeding 200,000 bpd over the preceding six months.

TNP is considered one of Nigeria’s biggest oil pipelines and a major crude oil transportation pipeline in the Niger Delta region, which is known for its significant oil reserves.

The pipeline, which spans approximately 180 kilometers (112 miles), is operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), which has been acquired by a consortium of companies under Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings.

Renaissance is a consortium of Petrolin, an international energy company with global trading experience and a pan African outlook and four successful Nigerian independent oil and gas companies: ND Western Limited, Aradel Holdings Plc, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited, and the Waltersmith Group.

A report had put the daily losses Nigeria will suffer due to the explosion to $35.3 million.

Recall that Nigeria had set a production benchmark of 2.06 million bpd to finance its N54.99 trillion 2025 budget, with a projected oil price of $75 per barrel.

However, with production already declining to 1.4 million bpd in February, the latest disruption could reduce output to nearly one million bpd. This shortfall may worsen Nigeria’s foreign exchange crisis, as oil exports remain the primary source of foreign revenue.

The second explosion rocked at a Manifold Connecting federal line in the Okwawriwa in Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State, sending massive flames and thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

2025 budget threatened

Given that the Federal glGovernment had set a production benchmark of 2.06 million bpd to finance its N54.99 trillion 2025 budget, with a projected oil price of $75 per barrel, any further underproduction could threaten FG revenue and the availability of money to finance its 2025 budget.

This becomes more compelling that with production already declining to 1.4 million bpd in February, the latest disruption could reduce output to nearly one million bpd, according to an estimate from a report.

Fears are that this shortfall may worsen Nigeria’s foreign exchange crisis, as oil exports remain the primary source of the country foreign revenue.

Although Nigerian Bonny Light crude was trading above $78 per barrel Brent dropped to $70.59 amidst geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine on one hand and Israel and Hamas on the other.

The explosions become more worrisome given that Nigeria’s oil production has not been quite exciting. According to records from OPEC and NUPRC, the following are the crude oil output of the country using primary source: January 2024, 1.426mbpd; Feb, 1.322mbpd; March 1.230mbpd; April, 1.281mbpd; May 2024, 1.251; October, 1.476; Nov, 1.486; Dec, 1.485; January 2025 1.495; February, 1.465.

Losses to previous attacks

Nigeria suffered significant losses in crude oil production and revenue, during the peak of militancy in the Niger Delta (particularly between 2006 and 2009), according

Nigeria lost between $100 billion and $150 billion lost revenue due to militancy, oil theft, and infrastructural damage during the Niger Delta militancy era (2006–2009)

to data sources from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, National Bureau of Statistics, and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NUPRC) formerly called the Department of Petroleum Resources.

At its height, militant attacks on oil infrastructure, particularly by the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), cut Nigeria’s crude oil production from around 2.5 million barrels per day (mbpd) to about 1.2 – 1.5 mbpd which translated to a reduction of roughly 1 million barrels per day at times.

The reduced output from 2.5 mbpd to as low as 1.2 mbpd meant a direct loss of export earnings. According to records, Nigeria lost between $100 billion and $150 billion lost revenue due to militancy, oil theft, and infrastructural damage during the Niger Delta militancy era (2006–2009).

Nigeria The militant crisis in the Niger Delta caused massive revenue losses to Nigeria due to reduced oil production, pipeline vandalism, oil theft, and attacks on infrastructure.

Between 2006–2009 , the peak of militancy & Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, (MEND) attacks, the county lost an estimated $20 billion to $30 billion annually due to production shutdowns and oil theft.

By 2008 alone, the country lost about $23.7 billion in oil revenue. From 2006 to 2009, cumulative losses were around $80 billion to $100 billion, according to reports.

Specifically in 2016 attacks by Niger Delta Avengers caused the nation’s production to dropped from 2.2 million barrels per day (mbpd) to 1.4 mbpd.

Addition reports also posited that Nigeria lost about $6 billion in six months due to militant attacks. The revenue loss has been identified as a factor that contributed to Nigeria’s economic recession in 2016.

Breakdown of key revenue loss factors

According to multiple sources, oil theft and pipeline vandalism resulted to stupendous losses such that at their peak, about 400,000–600,000 barrels per day were lost to bunkering and sabotage.

There was also loss of foreign investment as many oil companies scaled down operations or left, reducing revenue inflows. Estimates suggest that Nigeria lost between $20 billion to $30 billion annually in oil revenue due to militant activities in particular.

In 2008 alone, reports have it that Nigeria lost an estimated $23.7 billion due to reduced production and pipeline vandalism.

10,000 security personnel deployed

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that it has deployed 10,000 Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel to prevent further attacks on oil pipelines following the expolosions at oil installations in Rivers State.

The NSCDC spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, confirmed the deployment of anti-vandal operatives, adding that the operatives were charged with protecting critical infrastructure and preventing pipeline vandalism, particularly in the Niger Delta.

Babawale said: “The NSCDC hereby warns against destruction and vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure across the Niger Delta as over 10,000 operatives have been deployed to collaborate with other security agencies to provide adequate peace and security of lives and property.”

Expert’s view

A communication expert, Julius Ibiyemi, said that the recent explosions on the Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Rivers State and the other posed a significant threat to Nigeria’s oil production and revenue.

He noted that the TNP, with a capacity of transporting up to 450,000 barrels of crude oil daily to the Bonny Export Terminal, was crucial to the nation’s oil infrastructure.

He advised that to mitigate further revenue losses and address the underlying issues, the following measures are recommended: enhanced security measures.

He called for the strengthening of the deployment of security personnel, including the use of advanced surveillance technologies such as armed drones and attack helicopters, to monitor and protect critical oil infrastructure.

For him, this approach aligns with the ongoing Operation Delta Sanity (OPDS), which has been instrumental in combating oil theft and vandalism in the Niger Delta region.

Ibiyemi, who also is the Chief Executive Officer of Ib Communications, said there should also be engagement with local communities.

He added that it is needful to foster collaboration with local communities to promote community policing initiatives.

He also said the empowerment of residents to take an active role in safeguarding oil infrastructure could deter sabotage and vandalism and that providing economic incentives and development projects can also address grievances that may lead to such destructive actions.

He also called for political stabilisation: Address the political crisis in Rivers State to ensure effective governance and oversight.

He opined that the recent declaration of a state of emergency and suspension of state officials highlight the need for political stability to manage and protect vital resources effectively.

He also canvassed for infrastructure maintenance and monitoring. He called for the conduct of regular inspections and maintenance of oil pipelines to identify and address vulnerabilities promptly.

He also opined that implementing real-time monitoring systems can facilitate early detection of leaks or unauthorized activities, enabling swift responses to potential threats.

The communication expert highlighted the imperativeness of legal and regulatory enforcement. He explained that it was important to strengthen the enforcement of laws against oil theft and pipeline vandalism and to ensuring that perpetrators face stringent penalties can serve as a deterrent to future criminal activities.

Last Line

Ibiyemi said: “Implementing these measures requires a coordinated effort among federal and state authorities, oil companies, security agencies, and local communities.

Such collaboration is essential to protect Nigeria’s oil infrastructure, prevent revenue losses, and promote stability in the region.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

