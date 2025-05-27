Oil Production: ‘How Nigeria Can Meet, Surpass OPEC’s Quota’

Share

The Managing Director of Timproxy Ltd., Mr. Timothy Nunu, has said that Nigeria needs to activate and implement some strategies to enhance its crude oil exploration and production and to meet the output given to it by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Nunu, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, said to enhance Nigeria’s crude oil exploration and production and consistently meet OPEC targets, Nigeria must address several critical challenges with a coordinated strategy.

He stated that the government must urgently tackle the persistent security challenges and infrastructure sabotage that plague the oil-producing regions, particularly the Niger Delta.

Recall that data from the recent OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) showed that Nigeria was the most improved production OPEC member as its crude oil production in April, 2025 rose by 85,000 barrels per day to reach 1.486million barrels per day, (mbpd) using direct communication.

Data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NUPRC) a few days ago had also posited that Nigeria’s oil production increased to 1.485,700 mbpd in April, marking a 6.06 per cent rise compared to March’s yield of 1.400,783 mbpd.

According to the NUPRC data the average crude oil production for April represents 99 per cent of the 1.5 million bpd quota set for Nigeria by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Nunu added that oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and community disruptions significantly curtailed production volumes and discourage investment. He opined that a strengthened security framework that incorporates technology and community engagement was essential.

Nunu said: “Secondly, Nigeria must fast-track licensing and field development approvals to unlock new reserves. Streamlining regulatory processes under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) will allow operators to expedite exploration activities and bring discovered resources into production more quickly.

“Optimising existing production capacity is equally important. Nigeria needs to rehabilitate shut-in wells, reenter mature fields, and invest in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques to boost output from existing assets.

“Attracting investment into deepwater fields and frontier basins offers significant growth potential. Competitive fiscal incentives, stable policies, and partnerships with international and indigenous oil companies will be necessary to de-risk these capital-intensive ventures.

“By addressing security, accelerating regulatory approvals, optimising current fields, and opening new exploration frontiers, Nigeria can strengthen its production base and better fulfill its OPEC commitments.”

Nunu, whose company provides advanced solutions across multiple industries, including oil and gas, marine, and power, said that technology and innovation were critical enablers of efficiency, productivity, safety, and sustainability in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

According to him, as the industry confronts challenges such as aging infrastructure, operational inefficiencies, oil theft, high production costs, and the global push for decarbonisation, the integration of advanced technologies provides a transformative pathway toward improved performance across all segments.

He said: “In the upstream sector, technologies such as 4D seismic imaging, digital oilfield solutions, and enhanced oil recovery techniques enable better reservoir management, faster field development, and increased output from mature assets.

Real-time monitoring tools also allow operators to make data-driven decisions that minimize downtime and optimize production.

