‘Oil Production Challenges Undermine FG’s Ambitious Revenue Targets’

Although official data shows that there has been a significant increase in gross federally collected revenue in recent times, challenges with ramping up crude oil production have led to the Federal Government’s ambitious revenue targets in the 2025 Budget outpacing actual collections, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recently released monthly economic report for July 2025.

They noted that while the report shows that the gross federally collected revenue increased markedly by 45 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to N4.3 trillion in July and that on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the growth was even more pronounced, with collections up by 78 per cent YoY, the revenue figure for that month still fell short of the pro-rata monthly budget benchmark of N6.5 trillion.

According to the analysts, “this shortfall highlights the FG’s ambitious revenue targets, which continue to outpace actual collections, primarily due to structural constraints in ramping up crude oil production.”

Furthermore, they noted: “Non-oil revenue, which accounted for (c.76%) of total collections, posted impressive growth in July.

Total collections were up 91 per cent YoY and 65% MoM to N3.3 trillion. Non-oil receipts also outperformed the pro-rate monthly budget of N2.7 trillion “This strong MoM performance was primarily driven by higher collections from companies’ income (CIT) tax, amounting to N2.2 trillion, up from N760.6 billion recorded in the previous month.

“Robust CIT receipts offset declines from other non-oil headline items, such as customs and excise duties and value-added-tax, which fell by -12 per cent MoM and -9 per cent MoM to N315.3 billion and N678.2 billion, respectively.”

The analysts pointed out that while, on a cumulative basis, total revenue collections for the 7M 2025 period amounted to N19.7 trillion , comprising N6.8 trillion from oil revenue and N12.9 trillion from non-oil sources, “this figure remains significantly below the implied budget benchmark of N24.4 trillion for the period.”