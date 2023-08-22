Oil producing states got N193.99bn in H1’23 amid decayed infrastructure

Nigeria’s oil producing states received a total of N193.99 billion from the Federation Account as 13 per cent derivation revenue in the first half of the year. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that despite the humongous amount, socio-economic infrastructures in the region, especially roads, schools and medical facilities remain in deplorable state. Although some of the state governors have hidden under the pretext of ‘federal roads’ not to fix the death traps, investigations by New Telegraph reveal that some structures specifclally belonging to state and local government are not in any way better.

An analysis of Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) communiqués as well as FAAC reports published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that the N193.99 billion received from the Federation account as 13 per cent derivation revenue by oil producing states in the first six months of 2023, is, however, N73.99 billion (27.61 per cent) less than the N267.98 billionthe states got in the corresponding period of last year.

Nigeria’s constitution stipulates payment of 13 per cent of oil revenue from the Federation Account to oil producing states as derivation Fund that would be used for the exclusive benefit of their oil/gas producing communities, as such areas are usually negatively impacted by oil and gas exploration and production activities. For instance, at the end of its meeting last month the FAAC issued a communiqué, stating that it shared N907.05 billion among the three tiers of government for June 2023, of which oilproducing states received N47.48 billion as derivation revenue from the 13 percent mineral Fund. The communique said: “The N907.05 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N301.50 billion, distributable Value Added Tax revenue of N273.23 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy revenue of N11.44 billion and Exchange Difference revenue of N320.89 billion.”

It added that from the total distributable revenue of N907.054 billion, the Federal Government received N345.564 billion, the State Governments received N295.948 billion, the Local Government Councils received N218.064 billion, while a total sum of N47.478 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13per cent derivation revenue. Further analysis of data obtained from the NBS shows that nine oil producing states-Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Imo, Abia and Anambra, shared N970.20 billion from the Federation account through the 13 percent derivation formula in 2022. A breakdown of the data shows that Delta state received the highest allocation, totalling N296.63 billion, representing 31 percent of the total revenue from the derivation account. Delta is followed by Akwa Ibom, which got N222.52 billion, representing 19 per cent of the total disbursement during the period.