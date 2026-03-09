Oil Prices To Fall After Iran Threat – Trump

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has said that oil prices will significantly decline once the “Iranian nuclear threat” is neutralized.

Teimp stated this in a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

He suggested that the current surge in oil prices is a minor inconvenience in the broader pursuit of global safety and peace.

He noted that “short-term oil prices will drop rapidly” once the Iranian nuclear threat is addressed.

According to him, this is a small price to pay for the “safety and peace” of the USA and the “world.”

Trjmp’s statement comes as oil prices rose nearly 20 per cent in early trading on Monday, reaching levels not seen since July 2022, amid escalating concerns over the US-Israeli military conflict with Iran and its potential impact on supply routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.