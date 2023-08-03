Oil Prices Rise To Highest Since April

Prices of crude oil rose yesterday, trading near their highest levels since April, according to Reuters. The price increases were buoyed by crude and fuel product inventory data showing robust United States (US) demand.

Brent crude futures for October were up 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $85.35 a barrel by 0949 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September climbed 48 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $81.85 a barrel, Reuters reported.

It stated that U.S. crude inventories fell by 15.4 million barrels in the week ended July 28, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures, compared with analysts’ estimates for a drop of 1.37 million barrels.