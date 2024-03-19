Oil Prices Rise to 4-Month High Amid Attacks on Russian Facilities

Oil prices rose to a four-month high yesterday on lower crude exports from Iraq and Saudi Arabia. There were also signs of stronger demand and economic growth in China and the United States. According to Reuters, Brent futures rose by $1.45, or 1.7 per cent, to trade at $86.79 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by $1.54, or 1.9 per cent, to $82.58.

The price increased pushed both benchmarks into technically overbought territory with Brent on track for its highest close since November 2 and WTI on track for its highest close since October 27. Reuters also reported that in other energy markets, U.S. gasoline futures were on track to close at their highest price since August 2023. On the supply side, Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, said it would reduce crude exports to 3.3 million barrels a day (bpd) in the coming months to compensate for exceeding its OPEC+ quota since January, a pledge that would cut shipments by 130,000 bpd from last month.

In January and February, Iraq pumped significantly more oil than an output target established in January when several members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies like Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to support the market. Reuters reported that in Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest producer, crude exports fell for a second straight month, down to 6.297 million bpd in January from 6.308 million bpd in December. According to a Reuters analysis, in Russia, Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure have idled around seven per cent of refining capacity in the first quarter.