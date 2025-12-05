Oil Prices Rise Over Ukrainian Attacks On Russian Supply Facility

Oil prices rose yesterday, amid supply concerns after Russian energy infrastructure was subjected to Ukrainian attacks, while faltering peace talks reduced expectations of Russian oil flows returning to global markets.

Brent crude rose 14 cents, or 0.22 per cent, to trade at $62.81 , while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 16 cents, or 0.27 per cent, trade at to $59.11 The oil price rise was also attributed to fresh concerns over Russian supply disruptions added a moderate risk premium to the market.

According to Investor sking.com, traders reacted to reports of renewed pressure on Russia’s energy infrastructure, prompting a cautious upward adjustment in crude benchmarks. Market analysts noted that supply concerns linked to Russia supported prices but only to a narrow extent.

The report stated that global market remains characterised by high inventories, inconsistent refinery runs, and slower demand growth across major consuming regions.

These structural conditions have limited the impact of geopolitical headlines and kept crude within a tight trading range. “Sentiment was further influenced by expectations that demand recovery will remain uneven.

Major forecasting agencies have maintained conservative consumption projections, underscoring persistent weaknesses in freight activity, industrial output, and refinery utilisation rates. These factors have collectively capped any significant upward movement in crude prices.