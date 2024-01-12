Oil Prices Rise as Middle East Tensions Heat Up

Prices of oil increased yesterday after Iran seized an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, raising the prospect of escalating conflict in the Middle East. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures rose by $1.60, or 2.1 per cent, to trade $78.40 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.70, or 2.4 per cent, to $73.07.

Iran seized a tanker with Iraqi crude destined for Turkey yesterday in what appeared to be a retaliation for the seizure last year of the same vessel by Tehran’s arch foe the United States, Iranian media reported. Reuters reported that the tanker, St Nikolas, which last year was confiscated by the United States for carrying Iranian oil, was boarded by armed intruders as it sailed close to the Omani city of Sohar, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey.

It added that the previous day Yemen-based Houthis mounted their largest attack yet on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Israeli strikes in southern and central Gaza also intensified. According to it, the United States and Britain hinted they would take further measures if the attacks continued. The United Nations Security Council, meanwhile, passed a resolution demanding an immediate end to the Houthi strikes.