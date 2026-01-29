Oil Prices Hit 4-Month High As Trump Threatens Iran

Oil prices yesterday rose to their highest since late September. United States President Donald Trump had warned Iran that a “massive Armada” was heading in its direction and that time was running out to make a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Trump in a post on his social media platform Truth Social said: “A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. “Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.

“Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, Make a deal.” The oil price also climbed to its four month high since after a winter storm disrupted US crude output while a weak US dollar and continued Kazakh outages lent further support.

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures rose by 92 cents, or around 1.4 per cent, to trade at $68.49 per barrel while the price of US West Texas Intermediate crude increased by $1.04, or around 1.7 per cent, to trade at $63.43. Both grades are headed for their biggest monthly rises in percentage terms since July 2023, with Brent set to rise around 12 per cent and WTI around 10 per cent.

“The US dollar is hovering near four-year lows against a basket of other currencies reflecting weakness that makes dollar-denominated commodities such as oil cheaper for those holding other currencies. “The US Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady with Wednesday’s decision,” it reported.