Oil Prices Fall To Nearly Four-Year Low

Oil prices further fell yesterday to a nearly four-year low over worries that the latest trade tariffs imposed by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, imposed on many countries could push economies around the world into recession and reduce global demand for energy.

According to Reuters, yesterday’s session was marked by extreme volatility with intraday prices down more than $3 a barrel overnight and up over $1 yesterday morning on reports the White House called “fake news” that Trump was considering a 90-day pause on tariffs for all countries except China.

Brent futures fell $1.24, or 1.9 per cent, to $64.34 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures decreased by $1.21, or two per cent, to trade at $60.78.

According to Reuters, after crude prices fell about 11 per cent last week, yesterday’s losses put both benchmarks on track for their lowest closes since mid-April 2021.

It stated that Trump threatened to further increase tariffs on China yesterday, raising the possibility of escalation in a trade war that has already wiped trillions of dollars from global stock markets.

It added: “Goldman Sachs forecast a 45% chance of recession in the U.S. over the next 12 months and made downward revisions to its oil price projections. Citi and Morgan Stanley also cut their Brent outlooks.

JPMorgan said last week that it sees a 60% probability of recession in the U.S. and globally. “Confirming investor fears that a full-blown global trade war has begun, China, the world’s second-biggest economy behind the U.S., said on Friday it would impose additional levies of 34% on American goods in retaliation for Trump’s latest tariffs.

“Trump responded that the U.S. would impose an additional 50% tariff on China if Beijing does not withdraw its retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., and said “all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated.

“The European Commission, meanwhile, said on Monday it had offered a “zerofor-zero” tariff deal to avert a trade war with the U.S. as EU ministers agreed to prioritise negotiations, while striking back with targeted counter – measures next week.

There are growing worries that Trump administration policies will cause the price of goods to increase.”

