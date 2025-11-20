Oil Prices Fall Sharply Over US’ Plan To End Russia-Ukraine War

Prices of oil at the international market declined sharply yesterday after a report of a United States proposal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and as oversupply concerns continued to weigh on prices.

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures fell by $1.72, or 2.65 per cent, to trade at $63.17 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined by $1.65, or 2.72 per cent, to trade at $59.09 after rising by 1.4 per cent on Tuesday.

A senior Ukrainian official told Reuters yesterday that Ukraine has received “signals” about a set of US proposals to end the war, which Washington has discussed with Russia. Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks in Turkey yesterday and meet U.S. Army officials in Kyiv today (Thursday) in a new drive to revive peace negotiations with Russia. Saxo Bank analyst, Ole Hansen, opined that successful peace talks would reduce oil supply risks.

The US Treasury had said that sanctions now squeezing Russia’s oil revenue are expected to curb its export volumes. Crude buyers in China and India have already started switching to alternative suppliers. Those sanctions would come into full effect on November 21 when a U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) wind-down licence ends, except for assets given separate operating licences.

Rystad Energy oil analyst, Janiv Shah, said: “There is maximum pressure right now as Friday’s deadline is looming. A lower geopolitical risk premium would leave investors focusing more closely on weak market fundamentals. “The risk of a supply glut continued to weigh on prices along with falling gasoil futures after strong gains in recent sessions.”