Oil Prices Fall Below $82.75 per Barrel

Prices of crude oil fell yesterday to below $82.75 per barrel. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures fell and traded at $82.73 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $77.75 per barrel.

The fall of oil prices occurred even as surging U.S. crude inventories weighed on prices, but losses were limited by OPEC’s forecast for robust demand growth. U.S. crude inventories jumped by 12 million barrels to 439.5 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, far exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.6 million-barrel rise as refiners slowed activity.

“U.S. refinery crude runs fell by 298,000 barrels per day in the week ended Feb. 9, the EIA said, while the utilisation rate sank by 1.8% in the week. “On Tuesday, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its monthly report that global oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025. Both forecasts were unchanged from last