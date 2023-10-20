Oil Prices Fall as US Eased Venezuela Sanctions Counteract Middle East Crisis

Oil prices fell yesterday as the United States eased sanctions on Venezuelan crude reducing some of the price gains spurred by the devastating conflict in the Middle East, according to Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate pares losses to trade near $88 a barrel; Brent crude oil price on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.39 to trade at $91.11, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased by $0.08 to trade at $88.24.

Analysts estimated that the US’s suspension of some restrictions on Venezuela in return for plans for freer elections in the country may enable the South American nation to pump 200,000 more barrels a day, a roughly 25% jump in output.

Meanwhile, for the first time ever, oil is expected to be the US’s largest export good this year, demonstrating the growing impact of American oil exports and production on the world oil market.

As it prepares for record-high output in 2023 and 2024, the US oil supply offset some of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies’ cuts in the first half of this year.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that crude oil production in the US will average 12.92 million barrels per day (bpd) this year and 13.12 million bpd next year, setting new records.

The WorldCity data revealed that the value of US oil exports in August alone was $10.3 billion, accounting for 6 percent of total American exports, followed by gasoline and other fuels. In terms of tonnage, oil had the highest share—24 percent—followed by liquefied natural gas, petrol, and other fuels.

According to the analysis by WorldCity’s Roberts published in Forbes, “the primary oil category will be the US’ top export when 2023 figures are released early next year.” Also, oil exports are at an all-time high, averaging 3.99 million bpd in the first half of 2023, up nearly 20 percent from last year.