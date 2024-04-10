Oil Prices Fall As Gaza Ceasefire Talk Continues

Oil prices fell for a second day yesterday as talks for a ceasefire in Gaza continued. This is even as Egyptian and Qatari mediators met resistance in their search for a cease fire. Brent crude futures fell by 91 cents, or one per cent, to trade at $89.7 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by $1.12 cents or 1.3% to trade at $85.29, according to Reuters. On Monday, Brent posted its first decline in five sessions and WTI its first in seven as a fresh round of Israel-Hamas ceasefire discussions in Cairo raised hopes of a breakthrough.

The talks in Cairo, also attended by the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency William Burns, have so far failed to reach a breakthrough. s said an Israeli proposal on a ceasefire met none of the demands of Palestinian militant factions, but it would study the offer further and deliver its response to mediators. Senior Financial Market Analyst at City Index, Fiona Cincotta, said: “Without an end to the conflict, there is an elevated risk that other countries, particularly Iran, OPEC’s third-largest producer, could be drawn into the war.”

The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s navy said it could close the Strait of Hormuz if deemed necessary. About a fifth of the volume of the world’s total oil consumption passes through the strait daily. Turkey announced it would restrict exports of various products, including jet fuel, to Israel until there is a ceasefire. Israel said it would respond with its own curbs.