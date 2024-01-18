Oil Prices Fall as China’s Economic Recovery Disappoints

Prices of oil fell yesterday as economic growth in China was short of expectations, stoking worries about energy demand and as the United States’ dollar strengthened. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures fell 82 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $77.47 a while the price of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) fell by 51 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to trade at $71.89. The naval and air conflicts in the Red Sea have not supported oil prices despite mounting concern about tankers having to pause or reroute, raising shipping costs and slowing deliveries.

Tensions remained high after the U.S. mounted fresh strikes against Iran-aligned Houthi militants in Yemen on Tuesday after a Houthi missile hit a Greek vessel. China’s economy in the fourth quarter expanded by 5.2 per cent year on year, missing analysts expectations and calling into question forecasts that Chinese demand will fuel 2024 global oil growth. Senior Market Analyst, at Phillip Nova, Priyanka Sachdeva said the economic data “doesn’t end the headwinds over crude oil demand, the Chinese outlook for 2024 and 2025 is still bleak.

“(The) oil industry was backing the notion that, despite a bumpy recovery, oil demand from China has been resilient and will likely reach record levels in 2024.” An analyst at Price Futures Group, Phil Flynn, said: “Still, China’s oil refinery throughput in 2023 rose 9.3 per cent to a record high, indicating elevated demand even if it lagged some analysts’ expectations. “Limiting oil price losses on Tuesday, an optimistic OPEC stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024. OPEC said on Wednesday that 2025 will bring a “robust” increase in oil use, led by China and the Middle East.

“The report suggests the market is going to be undersupplied,” Futures Group. Reuters reported that the U.S. dollar hovered near a one-month high after comments from Federal Reserve officials lowered expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts. A stronger dollar reduces demand for dollar-denominated oil from buyers using other currencies. It added that in the U.S., oil refiners are expected to have 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Jan. 19, decreasing available refining capacity by 954,000 bpd, quoting research company IIR Energy.