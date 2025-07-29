Oil Prices Dip To Settle At 3-Week Low On US-China Concerns

Oil prices eased on Friday and settled at a three-week low as traders worried about negative economic news from the U.S. and China and signs of growing supply.

Losses were limited by optimism US trade deals could boost global economic growth and oil demand in the future. The Reuters Power Up newsletter provides everything you need to know about the global energy industry.

Sign up here. Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 1.1 per centto settle at $68.44, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 87 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at $65.16.

Those were the lowest settlement levels for Brent since July 4 and WTI since June 30. For the week, Brent was down about 1% with WTI down about three per cent.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday in Scotland. European Union officials and diplomats said they expected to reach a framework trade deal this weekend.

The euro zone economy has remained resilient to the pervasive uncertainty caused by a global trade war, a slew of data showed on Friday, even as European Central Bank policymakers appeared to temper market bets on no more rate cuts.

In the US, new orders for US -manufactured capital goods unexpectedly fell in June while shipments of those products increased moderately, suggesting business spending on equipment slowed considerably in the second quarter.

Trump said he had a good meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and got the impression that the head of the U.S. central bank might be ready to lower interest rates.

Lower interest rates reduce consumer borrowing costs and can boost economic growth and demand for oil. In China, the world’s secondbiggest economy, fiscal revenue dipped 0.3% in the first six months from a year earlier, the finance ministry said, maintaining the rate of decline seen between January and May.

The US is preparing to allow partners of Venezuela’s staterun PDVSA (PDVSA.UL), starting with US oil major Chevron (CVX.N), opens new tab, to operate with limitations in the sanctioned nation, sources said on Thursday.

That could boost Venezuelan oil exports by a little more than 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), news US refiners would welcome, as it would ease tightness in the heavier crude market, ING analysts wrote.

Iran said it would continue nuclear talks with European powers after “serious, frank, and detailed” conversations on Friday, the first such face-to-face meeting since Israel and the US bombed Iran last month.