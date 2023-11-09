Oil Prices Crash To 3-month Lows As Demand Concerns Mount

Prices of crude crashed more than $1.50 yesterday to their lowest in more than three months on concern over waning demand in the United States and China. Reuters reported that Brent crude futures fell by $1.68, or two per cent, to trade at $79.93 a barrel while the U.S. crude fell by $1.78, or 2.3 per cent, to $75.59. It not- ed that both benchmarks hit their lowest since late July.

It added that ING analysts, Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey, in a note to their clients, referring to crude supply conditions said: “The market is clearly less concerned about the potential for Middle Eastern supply disruptions and is instead focused on an easing in the balance.”

Recall that the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that crude production in the United States in 2023 will rise by slightly less than previously expected but demand will fall. Data from China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, showed its total exports of goods and services contracted faster than expected, feeding worries about the energy demand outlook.

In the eurozone, data showing falling retail sales also highlighted weak consumer demand and the prospect of recession. Analyst at Price Futures Group, Phil Flynn, said: “The meltdown we’ve seen in prices is reflecting two things: concerns about the global economy hitting a brick wall based on data out of China and also a sense of confidence that the war in Israel and the Gaza Strip is not going to impact supply.”