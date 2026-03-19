…Oil Price Nears $110 Per Barrel

Oil prices yesterday rose close to $110 a barrel after Iranian media reported that Israel had hit the nation’s South Pars gas field which is part of the world’s largest natural gas field, with both Qatar and Iran operating facilities in the area.

The Brent crude oil benchmark rose to $109.91 a barrel more than 5% higher than Tuesday’s prices. It remained above $108, while US West Texas Intermediate traded near $98.50 a barrel.

The surge followed a report from Tasnim, a news agency affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, that Iran’s petrochemical complex on the South Pars gas field had been hit.

The benchmark UK gas price also jumped by 6% to 143.53p a therm before falling back below the 140p mark. Meanwhile, the White House is also temporarily lifting limits on oil and gas shipments throughout the US in an effort to ease prices.