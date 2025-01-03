Oil Price Hits $75.81 Per Barrel

Share

Oil prices rose yesterday as investors returned for the first trading day of the new year with an optimistic eye on China’s economy and fuel demand after a pledge by President Xi Jinping to promote growth.

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures increased by $1.17, or 1.6 per cent, to trade at $75.81 a barrel after gaining 65 cents on Tuesday, the last trading day of last year.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $1.20, or 1.7 per cent, to trade at $72.92. Xi said in his New Year address that China would implement more proactive policies to promote growth in 2025.

According to a Caixin/S&P Global survey, China’s factory activity grew in December but showed yesterday at a slower pace than expected, in the face of concerns over how tariffs proposed by U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump, will affect the trade outlook.

The data echoed an official survey released, which showed that China’s manufacturing activity barely grew in December.

However, services and construction fared better, with the data suggesting that policy stimulus is trickling into some sectors.

Weaker Chinese data is seen by some analysts as positive for oil prices because it could prompt Beijing to accelerate its stimulus programme.

