‘Oil Price Fluctuations Pose Fiscal Risks For Nigeria’

Oil price fluctuations, occasioned by uncertainty over the likely impact of Donald Trump Presidency’s on the global oil market, could pose fiscal risks for Nigeria given the country’s continued dependence on the commodity for the bulk of its revenue, analysts CSL Stockbrokers Limited have said.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the Federation Account Allocation Committee’s (FAAC) latest disbursements to the three tiers of government.

The report said that with most states except Lagos, Ogun, and the FCT remaining heavily dependent on FAAC allocations, deriving over 74 per cent of their revenue from this source, it means that any significant reduction in FAAC disbursements as a result of a drop in oil production or a fall in oil prices, “could severely impact their ability to fund recurrent and capital expenditures, particularly given the additional financial burden of the recent minimum wage increase, which states are expected to implement.”

The report said: “The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its February 2025 meeting held in Abuja, shared a total sum of N1.703 trillion among the Federal Government (N552.59bn), States (N590.61 bn), and local government councils (N434.57 bn).

Additionally, oil-producing states received N125.28 billion as derivation fund (13% of mineral revenue). This total represents a 19.6 per cent increase from the previous month’s allocation of N1.42 trillion.

“The N1.703 trillion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N749.727 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N718.781 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N20.548 billion, and an augmentation of N214 bn.

Notably, the distributable revenue is being augmented for the first time in many years.” It further stated: “Augmentation refers to supplementing revenue shortfalls in the Federation Account using extrastatutory funds.

When the actual revenue available for distribution among the three tiers of government falls below the budgeted amount in the Appropriation Act for the month, the Federal Government typically turns to the Excess Crude Account (ECA), a special reserve funded by surplus earnings from crude oil sales when the market price exceeds the budgeted benchmark.”

However, noting that crude oil sales remain the primary source of statutory revenue for the Federation Account, the report said that despite a relatively stable average crude oil price of $86.5 per barrel over the past 36 months, “production has been severely affected by theft, frequent terminal shutdowns, vandalism, and poor maintenance.”

“These challenges have significantly reduced output, limiting the funds available for distribution,” it added. According to the report, “since the removal of the PMS subsidy in June 2023, monthly FAAC disbursements have averaged around N1.21 trillion.

At the state level, most states except Lagos, Ogun, and the FCT remain heavily dependent on FAAC allocations, with over 74 per cent of their revenue derived from this source.

“This reliance means that any significant reduction in FAAC disbursements could severely impact their ability to fund recurrent and capital expenditures, particularly given the additional financial burden of the recent minimum wage increase, which states are expected to implement.”

In addition, the report noted that: “Global crude oil prices have seen a moderate decline, averaging $74.7 per barrel in February, down from $78.2 per barrel in January 2025(and) a Donald Trump presidency could significantly influence global oil prices, given his emphasis on energy independence and deregulation.”

It pointed out that while an increase in U.S. oil production under the Trump administration could initially drive prices lower, “geopolitical uncertainties and shifting demand patterns may introduce volatility.”

“For oil-dependent economies like Nigeria, prolonged low prices could create fiscal pressures, straining government revenues,” the report warned.

