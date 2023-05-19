Oil Price Falls Below $73 Over Us Debt, Default Concerns

West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude price fell by 0.85% to trade at $72.21 while Brent crude price dipped by 1% to sell at $76.19, on Thursday morning, according to Oilprice.com.

The fall in prices was blamed on American debt and the prospects for a historic default, despite gains on Wednesday driven by demand optimism in the U.S. market.

Oilprice.com quoted Bloomberg as having reported that this is because Wall Street is afraid of what it calculates as a potential $ 1 trillion aftershock for the economy if the debt ceiling is not resolved.

It said, “U.S. President Joe Biden is currently negotiating a debt ceiling with Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and Democratic senators believe there is a good chance that the president will agree to strip non-defense related spending by tens of billions of dollars and make fossil- fuel extraction easier.”